Swiss healthcare costs have ‘doubled’ since 2000

<p>Figures from the Swiss Trade Union <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/sonntagszeitung/familien-geben-jeden-siebten-franken-fuer-praemien-aus/story/21590592" target="_blank">show</a> that costs have increased by 120 percent on average since the year 2000. </p><p>The increases are much higher than wages, while other cost-mitigating changes like rebates for people on lower incomes have also failed to keep up with rising premiums. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191014/swiss-residents-pay-too-much-for-medications-and-health-insurance-premiums">How Swiss residents are 'paying too much' for medicines and health insurance premiums</a></strong></p><p> </p><p>Couples with household salaries between 60,000 and 90,000 francs spend on average 14 percent of their salaries on healthcare. </p><p>In some of the more expensive cantons such as Bern and Zurich, the amount can be higher than 20 percent. </p><p>While lower income Swiss will be eligible for reductions and rebates, middle-income Swiss are often hit the hardest by increases in healthcare costs. </p><p><strong>More going into debt to pay for healthcare</strong></p><p>The impact of the cost increases can be seen in relation to household debt for healthcare. </p><p>At the turn of the millennium, just over a third (36 percent) of households in Switzerland <a href="http://www.dettes.ch/dynasite.cfm?dsmid=78593" target="_blank">had healthcare debts higher than 5000 francs</a>. </p><p>At the present time, 59 percent of households had accrued debts of over 10,000 francs for healthcare costs. </p>