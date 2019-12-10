Switzerland's news in English

Have your say: What worries you the most about living in Switzerland?

10 December 2019
15:58 CET+01:00
Have your say: What worries you the most about living in Switzerland?
Switzerland's annual worry barometer has been released - but what are your major concerns at the moment? Let us know.

On Friday we published the results of Switzerland’s annual ‘worry barometer’, looking at all the things the Swiss are worrying about in 2019. 

The worry barometer is published each year and is compiled by Credit Suisse. Now we want to hear from you - what has you worried in 2019? 

The major worry for respondents to the Worry Barometer was the future funding of the Swiss pension scheme - with 47 percent saying it was their major concern. 

The second biggest concern was rising health insurance premiums, with 41 percent of respondents saying that was their biggest worry. Do you agree? Let us know. 

 

 
