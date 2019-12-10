Have your say: What worries you the most about living in Switzerland?

<p>On Friday <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191206/what-do-swiss-worry-about-most">we published the results</a> of Switzerland’s annual ‘worry barometer’, looking at all the things the Swiss are worrying about in 2019. </p><p>The worry barometer is published each year and is compiled by Credit Suisse. Now we want to hear from you - what has you worried in 2019? </p><p>The major worry for respondents to the Worry Barometer was the future funding of the Swiss pension scheme - with 47 percent saying it was their major concern. </p><p>The second biggest concern was rising health insurance premiums, with 41 percent of respondents saying that was their biggest worry. Do you agree? Let us know. </p><p> </p><p><iframe frameborder="0" height="1833" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJovNGnuqRQ-qqSjyCfXNVJcFt9Wa2oPpztSUUT6h0rUUNZw/viewform?embedded=true" width="640">Loading…</iframe></p>