Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Green Party fails to secure cabinet seat in Swiss Federal Council election

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2019
15:32 CET+01:00
electiongreensproportional representationvoting

Share this article

Green Party fails to secure cabinet seat in Swiss Federal Council election
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2019
15:32 CET+01:00
Despite the gains made in October’s general election, the Swiss Green Party did not enter government as Switzerland’s ‘magic formula’ for governing held firm.

The Green Party won 13 percent of the vote, making it the fourth largest party in Swiss parliament. The major parties however have decided against appointing Green Chairwoman Regula Rytz onto the Federal Council. 

As The Local covered on Wednesday in our explainer on the Swiss electoral system, unlike other countries, the voters in Switzerland do not elect a single head of state. 

Instead, the members of parliament - which are elected by the general public - vote for their representatives on the seven-seat Federal Council. 

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about the Swiss Federal Council election 

The representatives on the seven-seat council are selected according to a so-called ‘magic formula’, which means they tend to represent the four major parties in the Swiss Parliament. 

Pursuant to the magic formula, the four major parties - the Swiss People's Party, the Social Democrats, the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats - have occupied the Federal Council since 1959. 

The three biggest parties receive two seats, with the fourth biggest party picking up the final seat on the seven-person panel. 

This year however, the Greens overtook the Christian Democrats as the fourth most-popular party in parliament. 

Rytz sought to challenge Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, of the centre right FDB, however the vote went 145 to 82 in Cassis’ favour. 

 
electiongreensproportional representationvoting
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice