Weird Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's Coupe de Noël

13 December 2019
18:17 CET+01:00
Weird Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's Coupe de Noël
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
13 December 2019
In our series on the oddest Swiss Christmas traditions, we start with the La Coupe de Noël de Genève - otherwise known as Geneva's Christmas Cup - a chilly way to bring in the festive season.
Held every December on the last weekend before Christmas, the Coupe de Noël - or Christmas Cup - is an open water swimming race on Lake Geneva. 
 
Known as the biggest cold water race in the world, the event attracts participants from all across the globe - with experienced swimmers and beginners alike taking part. 
 
The race has taken place since 1934, the 2019 edition will be the 81st running - or should we say 'swimming'? - of the event.
 
The water temperature is on average around 5 degrees - and the participants must swim without fins, gloves or wetsuits. 
 
This year, the event takes place on December 15th, where the weather is predicted to be a balmy 9 degrees and sun. In total, 2,500 participants are expected to participate. 
 
In groups of 20 and starting out in the English Garden, the participants cover a 125-metre distance near the city's famous Jet d'Eau.
 
Far from competitive, the real competition is to choose the weirdest and wackiest outfits - from political figures to coordinated Santas - with some groups swimming the distance with a fondue pot. 
 
 
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
 
In the original edition - created by biscuit maker Rene Doria - nine swimmers took part. 
