Weird Swiss Christmas traditions: #6 Geneva's Coupe de Noël

<div>Held every December on the last weekend before Christmas, the Coupe de Noël - or Christmas Cup - is an open water swimming race on Lake Geneva. </div><div>Known as the biggest cold water race in the world, the event attracts participants from all across the globe - with experienced swimmers and beginners alike taking part. </div><div><div>The race has taken place since 1934, the 2019 edition will be the 81st running - or should we say 'swimming'? - of the event.</div><div><div>The water temperature is on average around 5 degrees - and the participants must swim without fins, gloves or wetsuits. </div></div><div>This year, the event takes place on December 15th, where the weather is predicted to be a balmy 9 degrees and sun. In total, 2,500 participants are expected to participate. </div><div>In groups of 20 and starting out in the English Garden, the participants cover a 125-metre distance near the city's famous Jet d'Eau.</div><div>Far from competitive, the real competition is to choose the weirdest and wackiest outfits - from political figures to coordinated Santas - with some groups swimming the distance with a fondue pot. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576338445_fondue.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP" /></div><div><i>Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP</i></div><div>In the original edition - created by biscuit maker Rene Doria - nine swimmers took part. </div></div>