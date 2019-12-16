How the Swiss take to the trains more than any other European nation

<p>A report from <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/databrowser/view/sdg_09_50/default/table?lang=en">Eurostat</a>, Europe’s Statistical Office, shows that Swiss residents took a train an average of 71 times in 2018, riding nearly 2,400 kilometres.</p><p>This means that the Swiss are Europe's most frequent rail travelers per capita, exceeding Austria — ranked in the second place — by nearly 1,000 kilometres. Residents of Switzerland’s other neighbours, France and Germany, covered 1,393 and 1,182 kilometres, respectively.</p><p>Switzerland has 5,200 kilometres of main railway lines and 1,000 km of mountain railways.</p><p>Despite recent <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190702/switzerland-outlines-plans-for-refunds-for-late-trains-sbb">problems </a>with late and cancelled trains, Switzerland has a mostly efficient railway system.</p><p>This month, it has added new <a href=". https://www.thelocal.ch/20191125/more-newer-trains-from-switzerland-to-european-destinations">services</a> to its international routes to France, Germany and Italy. </p><p>Train travel is popular in the Alpine nation, even though tickets are among the most expensive in Europe.</p><p>And there is an interesting fact associated with Swiss rail travel: with around 2,050 trains passing through every day, Zurich –Altstetten is the busiest railway line in the world, according to official <a href="https://www.eda.admin.ch/aboutswitzerland/en/home/wirtschaft/verkehr/verkehr---fakten-und-zahlen.html">figures</a>. </p>