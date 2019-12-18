New cars may cost up to 10,000 francs more from 2020 under Swiss CO2 laws

<p>Electric cars however may become cheaper under the new restrictions. </p><p>The laws will be on the books from January 1st, 2019 and will require importers to pay fines on cars which omit more than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre. </p><p>Under the current rules, the relevant limit is 130 grams of CO2. </p><p>The impact will be particularly significant in Switzerland due to the higher use of SUVs, four-wheel drives and other large sports cars, which car advocates say are necessary to traverse the country’s mountainous terrain. </p><p>Christoph Wolnik, a spokesperson for car importer Auto Schweiz, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/finance/news/story/Autos-koennten-bis-zu-10-000-Fr--teurer-werden-19599898" target="_blank">told Swiss daily 20 Minutes</a> that every gram above the CO2 limit will cost car importers CHF109 - with the total likely to be around CHF200 million in 2020. </p><p>“In Switzerland we can never achieve this amount” he said. </p><p>Wolnik however argues that while shorter-term cost increases may be problematic, the longer-term impact is likely to be positive - with imports of electric vehicles likely to climb. </p><p>“We hope that we will be able to reduce the CO2 average considerably and keep the fines as low as possible next year,” he said. </p><p>Electric cars currently account for five percent of total vehicles in Switzerland, with the target set at 10 percent in 2020. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p>