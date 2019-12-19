Swiss canton to introduce English classes in bid to counter private schools

<div>The move has been made to counter the competition from private schools.</div><div>On Wednesday, the Great Council of Schwyz - the cantonal parliament - approved the move, despite opposition from the cantonal government, the Social Democrats and the Swiss People’s Party. </div><p>The vote total was 65 for the measure, with 29 voting against. </p><p>The bilingual classes will be available to students who will later go on to study at a Mittelschule/Gymnasium, the secondary school track which prepares students in Switzerland for university study. </p><p>While it is the first time that bilingual education in English has been offered in central Switzerland - the name given to the central region which includes the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Lucerne and Zug - it is not the first time in the country. </p><p>A similar programme has been introduced on the wealthy Lake Zurich riviera, which received positive reviews and was popular. </p><p>One of the major reasons for doing so was to counter competition from private schools, many of which have offered lessons in English for years. </p><p>The programme was also encouraged to provide more options for development to gifted students in the region. </p><p>The Schwyz government opposed the changes, saying it was not necessary and argued that it wasn’t the job of state schools to compete with their private counterparts. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p><p class="p2"> </p>