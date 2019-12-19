Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss canton to introduce English classes in bid to counter private schools

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2019
11:09 CET+01:00
schoolseducationhigh school

Share this article

Swiss canton to introduce English classes in bid to counter private schools
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2019
11:09 CET+01:00
Secondary schools in the Swiss canton of Schwyz are set to be the first in central Switzerland to introduce bilingual German and English classes.
The move has been made to counter the competition from private schools.
 
On Wednesday, the Great Council of Schwyz - the cantonal parliament - approved the move, despite opposition from the cantonal government, the Social Democrats and the Swiss People’s Party. 

The vote total was 65 for the measure, with 29 voting against. 

The bilingual classes will be available to students who will later go on to study at a Mittelschule/Gymnasium, the secondary school track which prepares students in Switzerland for university study. 

While it is the first time that bilingual education in English has been offered in central Switzerland - the name given to the central region which includes the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Lucerne and Zug - it is not the first time in the country. 

A similar programme has been introduced on the wealthy Lake Zurich riviera, which received positive reviews and was popular. 

One of the major reasons for doing so was to counter competition from private schools, many of which have offered lessons in English for years. 

The programme was also encouraged to provide more options for development to gifted students in the region. 

The Schwyz government opposed the changes, saying it was not necessary and argued that it wasn’t the job of state schools to compete with their private counterparts. 

 

 
schoolseducationhigh school
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice