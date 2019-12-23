Christmas traffic jams: The main bottlenecks in Switzerland this week

<p>Road traffic during the holiday season is always dense, with bottlenecks slowing down the flow and causing long delays on some routes.</p><p>The fact that Switzerland is located at the crossroads of four countries – France, Italy, Germany and Austria – also contributes to holiday traffic woes.</p><p><a href="https://www.newsd.admin.ch/newsd/message/attachments/59776.pdf">Federal Roads Office</a> is predicting congestion on the following roads: </p><ul><li>Spiez – Kandersteg</li></ul><ul><li>Gampel – Goppenstein</li></ul><ul><li>Brunnen – Flüelen</li></ul><ul><li>Rarogne – Brigue</li></ul><ul><li>Bellinzona – Locarno</li></ul><ul><li>Vereina – Klosters-Selfranga</li></ul><p>Jams may also occur in the Bernese Oberland, Graubünden and in the Valais. Long wait times are predicted at border crossings in Au, Koblenz, St. Margrethen and Thayngen.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swiss winter holiday traffic forecastToday, Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) published its winter holiday traffic forecast. Traffic jams and slowdowns are expected on the following stretches of road: Spiez – Kandersteg Gampel – Goppenstein B... <a href="https://t.co/oEmUnwGcZp">https://t.co/oEmUnwGcZp</a></p>— The Alpha Stream (@The_AlphaStream) <a href="https://twitter.com/The_AlphaStream/status/1208307786406334464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>According to the motoring organization <a href="https://www.tcs.ch/fr/tools/inforoute-situation-trafic/previsions.php">Touring Club Suisse</a> (TCS), bottlenecks are also expected around the two entrances to the Gotthard tunnel – one in Göschenen and the other in Airolo.</p><p>TCS is also reminding motorists to travel "with complete and functional winter equipment", which includes snow tyres and, when travelling in mountain areas, chains.</p>