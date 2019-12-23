How to make Swiss Christmas cookies: Cinnamon stars

<p>The smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through the air is a sure sign Christmas is upon us. </p><p>While there's a seemingly never-ending list of great Christmas cookies in Switzerland, the star of the show - pun well and truly intended - is the cinnamon star, or <i>Zimtsterne</i>. </p><p>Cinnamon stars have been a central part of Christmas dining for more than 200 years. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191211/how-to-celebrate-christmas-like-the-swiss"><strong>READ: How to celebrate Christmas like the Swiss</strong></a></p><p>These simple cookies keep well and are relatively easy to make. </p><p>This recipe comes from Andie Pilot from <a href="https://www.helvetickitchen.com/about" target="_blank">Helvetica Kitchen</a>, one of our favourite sites for baking, frying, cooking and making anything Swiss and delicious. </p><p>The full recipe has been reproduced below, but can also be found - along with a range of other great dishes and treats of all kinds - <a href="https://www.helvetickitchen.com/recipes/zimtsterne">here</a>. </p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><p>3 egg whites</p><p>250g icing sugar</p><p>350g ground almonds </p><p>Two tbsp cinnamon</p><p>One tsp cloves</p><p>Shot of kirsch schnapps</p><p><strong>Preparation</strong></p><p>Using a large bowl and an electric mixer, whip the egg whites until they are stiff. On low speed, mix in the icing sugar.</p><p>Now you want to fill a small bowl with about 100 ml of the egg white-sugar mixture to use later as icing. Cover with plastic wrap and leave in the fridge until you are ready to ice. In a large bowl, mix together the ground almonds, cinnamon, and cloves.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577115776_zimtsterne2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p>Add the egg white mixture and gently mix until you have formed a dough. Fold in the kirsch. Roll out to about 1 cm (½ inch) thick, then cut out with a star-shaped cookie cutter (dipping in warm water between cookies) and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.</p><p>Let dry on the baking sheets for a few hours or overnight. Now, take your reserved icing out of the fridge. Either dip the cookies in the icing, or spread it over the cookies with a small knife or offset spatula.</p><p><strong>Baking</strong></p><p>Preheat your oven to 250° C / 450° F / gas mark 8. One at a time, put the baking sheets on the bottom rack of the oven and watch until the icing just barely sets and the cookies get just a bit of colour at the edges.</p><p>This usually takes less than five minutes—so don’t leave them unattended or they will get too dark (though they’ll still taste delicious).</p><p>Alternatively, you can bake the cookies without icing (for about 5 minutes), let cool completely, then brush the reserved icing on top. Let sit for a few hours for the icing to dry completely.</p><p><strong>Andie's hot insider tips</strong></p><p>Use granulated sugar or a wet rolling pin to roll out these sticky cookies.</p><p>In my house the Zimtstern (and Brunsli and Mailänderli) were always rolled out to about a cm thick and cut with relatively small cookie cutters.</p><p>If you prefer a thinner cookie, roll the dough slightly flatter.</p><p>These cookies will keep for a couple of weeks before they start to dry out. Store them alone in their own container and not with other cookies.</p><p>Use the leftover egg yolks to make Mailänderli or Spitzbuben.</p>