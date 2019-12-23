Swiss government set to change mobile phone roaming laws

<p>The Swiss government plans on changing the law, according to a <a href="https://nzzas.nzz.ch/schweiz/roaming-schweizer-haben-zu-viel-bezahlt-ld.1530221?reduced=true" target="_blank">report</a> in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung from Sunday. </p><p>Currently, when Swiss mobile customers use their phones abroad, phone companies bill to the nearest minute - meaning that a call which takes one minute and three seconds will be billed for two minutes. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190619/readers-tips-which-mobile-phone-provider-is-the-best-for-foreigners-in-switzerland-telecommunications"><strong>Mobile phones: The best deals for foreigners in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p>While this may not seem significant, given the already high costs of overseas roaming, the costs add up - and they’re getting higher and higher. </p><p>Swiss communications minister Simonetta Sommaruga said that customers should not have to “pay for minutes and volumes of data they haven't consumed”. </p><p>The proposal is to force companies to bill per second, bringing costs in line with the amount actually called. </p><p>Figures from 2018 show that Swiss mobile customers were charged 69 million francs more than they should have been according to their call time - almost a third more than what they should have paid. </p><p>The costs were even higher in 2019, approximately CHF120 million. </p><p>As reported in the NZZ telecommunications companies are against the proposed changes. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>