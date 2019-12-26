Geneva: 100 franc fines for single use plastics from January 1st

<p>The decision to ban all single use plastics in the canton was made in March of 2018, with a goal of reducing plastic waste and litter. </p><p>Traders who continue to use the plastics face a fine of 100 francs. </p><p>The Grand Council of the Canton of Geneva informed all traders in the region of the ban, reminding them using a press release. </p><p>While the ban on plastic bags in supermarkets is at the centre of the new measures, straws, cups, plates, cutlery and sachets made from plastic will also be banned. </p><p>Although the ban is uniform across the canton, traders will be able to apply for exemptions in specific cases. </p><p>The measure is part of a broader waste management plan adopted across the canton which will be implemented by the end of March 2020. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p><p>The goal of the new measures is to reduce waste by 25 percent by 2024. </p>