Six rescued from Swiss Alps after Boxing Day avalanche

27 December 2019
11:52 CET+01:00
Six rescued from Swiss Alps after Boxing Day avalanche
Photo: POLICE CANTONALE VALAISANNE / AFP
27 December 2019
11:52 CET+01:00
Six people have been rescued after an avalanche near the Swiss town of Andermatt, Uri on December 26th.

Four of those rescued were unhurt, while two were transported to a nearby hospital and remain in a stable condition. 

All six of those rescued were identified in local media as coming from Switzerland. 

Police originally suspected that more could have been buried under the snow, however it appears everyone has been successfully rescued. 

Police told local media that the avalanche, which took place off piste, was large and had the potential to bury more people. 

Heavy snow across the past week has raised the danger level to 3, which denotes a significant danger of an avalanche. 

 

 

 

 
