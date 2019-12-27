Six rescued from Swiss Alps after Boxing Day avalanche

<p>Four of those rescued were unhurt, while two were transported to a nearby hospital and remain in a stable condition. </p><p>All six of those rescued were identified in local media as coming from Switzerland. </p><p>Police originally suspected that more could have been buried under the snow, however it appears everyone has been successfully rescued. </p><p>Police told local media that the avalanche, which took place off piste, was large and had the potential to bury more people. </p><p>Heavy snow across the past week has raised the danger level to 3, which denotes a significant danger of an avalanche. </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p>