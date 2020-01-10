No smoking? Swiss canton cracks down on employee cigarette breaks

<p>The move <a href="https://www.letemps.ch/suisse/tessin-fera-timbrer-pause-cigarette-fonctionnaires " target="_blank">has been justified</a> as a way of improving employee productivity, with proponents of the new law arguing that too much time is being lost to frequent employee cigarette breaks. </p><p>Advocates also argue that non-smokers are penalised under the current system. </p><p>Under the current law, employees are entitled to two 15-minute breaks per day. While employees will not need to punch the clock if they smoke during this time, all smoking outside these two break periods will be measured. </p><p>The law will also see ashtrays removed from outside government buildings. </p><p>The law will initially apply to the cantonal and governmental parliament buildings, but is set to be expanded to other government buildings throughout the canton in future. </p><p>Fabio Badasci, from the Ticino League, said that the move was justified not only due to productivity concerns - but was needed in order to be fair to all workers. </p><p>Badasci told Swiss news site Le Temps “continuous absences from work for smoking represent unequal treatment between smokers and non-smokers - and (result in) a loss of productivity”. </p><p>Smoking has been forbidden in enclosed areas in Switzerland since 2010, although the country is still considered to be one of the most ‘smoke friendly’ in Europe. </p><p>Swiss train stations only went smoke free in 2019, with the installation of airport-style smoking areas on many platforms. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190605/swiss-train-stations-start-to-go-smoke-free-sbb-smoking-vaping ">Swiss train stations go 'smoke free' in 2019</a></strong></p><p>An estimated 27 percent of Swiss residents smoke. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>