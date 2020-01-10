No smoking? Swiss canton cracks down on employee cigarette breaks

The move has been justified as a way of improving employee productivity, with proponents of the new law arguing that too much time is being lost to frequent employee cigarette breaks.

Advocates also argue that non-smokers are penalised under the current system.

Under the current law, employees are entitled to two 15-minute breaks per day. While employees will not need to punch the clock if they smoke during this time, all smoking outside these two break periods will be measured.

The law will also see ashtrays removed from outside government buildings.

The law will initially apply to the cantonal and governmental parliament buildings, but is set to be expanded to other government buildings throughout the canton in future.

Fabio Badasci, from the Ticino League, said that the move was justified not only due to productivity concerns - but was needed in order to be fair to all workers.

Badasci told Swiss news site Le Temps “continuous absences from work for smoking represent unequal treatment between smokers and non-smokers - and (result in) a loss of productivity”.

Smoking has been forbidden in enclosed areas in Switzerland since 2010, although the country is still considered to be one of the most ‘smoke friendly’ in Europe.

Swiss train stations only went smoke free in 2019, with the installation of airport-style smoking areas on many platforms.

An estimated 27 percent of Swiss residents smoke.