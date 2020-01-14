There’s never been a worse time to save money in Switzerland

<p>Interest rates are at historic lows at 0.05 percent per year, while retirement savings are also only at 0.15 percent on average. </p><p>The report was prepared by Swiss bank comparison site Moneyland and reported in <a href="https://www.20min.ch/ro/news/suisse/story/Notre-epargne-n-a-jamais-rapporte-aussi-peu-12243939">Swiss daily 20 Minutes</a>, said that the low rates were “at a level never reached so far”. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200103/your-money-in-2020-where-to-invest-in-switzerland ">Looking to make the most out of your money? Where to invest in Switzerland in 2020</a></strong></p><p>Interest rates are so low that holders of larger bank accounts are effectively punished for saving. </p><p>Accounts with over two million francs in the Cantonal Bank of Aargau are charged an interest rate of -0.8 percent - a minimum of CHF16000 - with other banks in the canton also charging a similar amount. </p><p>Fortunately for the majority of Swiss, negative interest rates have not kicked in for savers with less than a couple of million in their bank accounts.</p><p>Moneyland said such a move could not be ruled out, however director Benjamin Manz said the introduction of a negative interest rate was not on the agenda for 2020. </p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; -webkit-text-stroke: 0px #000000}</style></p>