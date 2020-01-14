Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

There’s never been a worse time to save money in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 January 2020
11:59 CET+01:00
savingcost of livingmoney switzerland

Share this article

There’s never been a worse time to save money in Switzerland
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 January 2020
11:59 CET+01:00
Falling interest rates have meant saving money in Switzerland is more difficult than ever before - with one canton charging you to save your money.

Interest rates are at historic lows at 0.05 percent per year, while retirement savings are also only at 0.15 percent on average. 

The report was prepared by Swiss bank comparison site Moneyland and reported in Swiss daily 20 Minutes, said that the low rates were “at a level never reached so far”. 

READ MORE: Looking to make the most out of your money? Where to invest in Switzerland in 2020

Interest rates are so low that holders of larger bank accounts are effectively punished for saving. 

Accounts with over two million francs in the Cantonal Bank of Aargau are charged an interest rate of -0.8 percent - a minimum of CHF16000 - with other banks in the canton also charging a similar amount. 

Fortunately for the majority of Swiss, negative interest rates have not kicked in for savers with less than a couple of million in their bank accounts.

Moneyland said such a move could not be ruled out, however director Benjamin Manz said the introduction of a negative interest rate was not on the agenda for 2020. 

 

 

 
savingcost of livingmoney switzerland
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten things foreigners do that make Swiss people feel really uncomfortable
  2. EXPLAINED: How much do foreign workers in Switzerland earn?
  3. Congratulations Switzerland, you're the world's second freest country
  4. The Christmas movie that became Switzerland's most-watched film ever
  5. Understanding the different names for Christmas across Switzerland

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

26/12
Trumpenfuhrers impeachment is a soap opera...
26/12
Do Brits have the same rights as EU citizens...
26/12
Is this a fair amount?
26/12
Decent sledging conditions near Zürich
26/12
IUI experience (desperate)
26/12
Translation needed for VAT form
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/12
Lovely Furnished 2 BDR Appartment in Veigy FR with Parking
18/12
one room apartment in Zurich
05/12
7 seater BMWX5 in Zurich chf26k low kms
02/12
For rent 1.5p Lausanne OUCHY with private garden
29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
View all notices
Post a new notice