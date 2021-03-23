Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

<p><strong>Robberies and online fraud most common crimes in Switzerland</strong></p><p>Some 32,819 burglaries and 24,398 cases of "cyber-fraud" were reported in 2020, according to <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/news/whats-new.gnpdetail.2021-0254.html">latest figures</a> from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). </p><p>The most widespread internet scams involved online shopping, real estate advertisements and dating sites, FSO found.</p><p>Based on the report, The Local will publish an article today on which Swiss cities were found to be most dangerous.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210310/how-to-avoid-the-most-common-online-scams-in-switzerland/">How to avoid the most common online scams in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong>Migros launches a product sustainability indicator</strong></p><p>Starting this week, a sustainability scale — the M check — is listed <a href="https://www.migros.ch/de/unternehmen/medien/mitteilungen/show/news/medienmitteilungen/2021/nachhaltigkeitsskala-m-check.html">on all Migros brands</a> directly on the packaging.</p><p>It rates two categories of sustainability, such as animal welfare and climate compatibility, with 1 to 5 stars. These two criteria, which list the product’s environmental impact “are important for the public," said Tristan Cerf, spokesperson for Switzerland’s largest supermarket chain.</p><p>Information can sometimes be contradictory, Cerf said. "For example, we can have a situation where the animal is treated well, but which consumes more resources, as in organic farming. These indicators are therefore complementary and interesting to put together."</p><p>https://twitter.com/migros/status/1373907766604140545</p><p><strong>France wants to sell its military planes to Switzerland</strong></p><p>French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly paid an official visit to her Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd to convince her <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/12066916-les-cheffes-des-armees-suisse-et-francaise-discutent-des-avions-de-combat.html">to buy France’s combat planes</a>, the Rafale.</p><p>On September 27th, 2020 Swiss voters approved by a thin margin the purchase of new fighter jets for 6 billion francs to replace the country's ageing fleet by 2030.</p><p>The Rafale, manufactured by Dasault, is one of four "finalist" aircraft that could be purchased. Other contenders include the Eurofighter Typhoon from Airbus, F/A-18 Super Hornet from Boeing, and F-35 from Lockheed.</p><p>The Federal Council will make the decision this summer.</p><p><strong>No mass Covid testing in Swiss pharmacies</strong></p><p>Although pharmacies in Switzerland were supposed to offer free rapid tests, only a few are able to do so, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/zu-wenig-testkapazitaeten-gratis-schnelltests-kantonale-auflagen-bremsen-apotheken-aus">according to Martine Ruggli</a>, president of industry organisation Pharma Suisse.</p><p>Out of the country’s 1,800 pharmacies, only about 280 can meet the strict guidelines, she said.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210322/pilot-project-vaccinations-to-be-rolled-out-in-zurich-pharmacies-from-april/"><strong>Pilot project: Vaccinations to be rolled out in Zurich pharmacies from April</strong></a></p><p>"It's relatively complicated, because we have 26 cantons and 26 different requirements for pharmacies”.</p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
