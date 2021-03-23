Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Robberies and online fraud most common crimes in Switzerland

Some 32,819 burglaries and 24,398 cases of “cyber-fraud” were reported in 2020, according to latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The most widespread internet scams involved online shopping, real estate advertisements and dating sites, FSO found.

Migros launches a product sustainability indicator

Starting this week, a sustainability scale — the M check — is listed on all Migros brands directly on the packaging.

It rates two categories of sustainability, such as animal welfare and climate compatibility, with 1 to 5 stars. These two criteria, which list the product’s environmental impact “are important for the public,” said Tristan Cerf, spokesperson for Switzerland’s largest supermarket chain.

Information can sometimes be contradictory, Cerf said. “For example, we can have a situation where the animal is treated well, but which consumes more resources, as in organic farming. These indicators are therefore complementary and interesting to put together.”

Migros führt Nachhaltigkeits-Skala auf Produkten ein.

Direkt auf der Verpackung wird auf allen Migros-Marken eine Nachhaltigkeits-Skala aufgeführt. Diese bewertet die verschiedenen Dimensionen der Nachhaltigkeit wie Tierwohl oder Klima mit 1 bis 5 Sternen: https://t.co/L0aeR7MX5n pic.twitter.com/xP61IQAfR6 — Migros (@migros) March 22, 2021

France wants to sell its military planes to Switzerland

French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly paid an official visit to her Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd to convince her to buy France’s combat planes, the Rafale.

On September 27th, 2020 Swiss voters approved by a thin margin the purchase of new fighter jets for 6 billion francs to replace the country’s ageing fleet by 2030.

The Rafale, manufactured by Dasault, is one of four “finalist” aircraft that could be purchased. Other contenders include the Eurofighter Typhoon from Airbus, F/A-18 Super Hornet from Boeing, and F-35 from Lockheed.

The Federal Council will make the decision this summer.

No mass Covid testing in Swiss pharmacies

Although pharmacies in Switzerland were supposed to offer free rapid tests, only a few are able to do so, according to Martine Ruggli, president of industry organisation Pharma Suisse.

Out of the country’s 1,800 pharmacies, only about 280 can meet the strict guidelines, she said.

Pilot project: Vaccinations to be rolled out in Zurich pharmacies from April

“It’s relatively complicated, because we have 26 cantons and 26 different requirements for pharmacies”.

