Travel: Where can Swiss residents fly to this Easter without quarantine?

<p class="p1">It is around a year since the pandemic broke out and Switzerland put in place extensive rules for travel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While an Easter getaway may have been easy in the past, these days it can be a difficult undertaking - particularly if you want to be sure to avoid quarantine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210208/explained-what-new-travel-and-quarantine-rules-go-into-effect-in-switzerland-on-monday/"><strong>UPDATED: What are Switzerland’s travel and quarantine rules?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">According to the latest list from Swiss authorities however, there are some destinations where you could take a short break over the Easter period - without having to quarantine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The following are just some examples of holiday destinations where Swiss residents can go - it is not an extensive list.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For the complete list, please click the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210121/update-switzerland-to-add-more-european-regions-to-the-quarantine-list/"><strong>READ MORE: Which countries are currently on Switzerland’s quarantine list?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Spain and Portugal</strong></p><p class="p1">Spain and Portugal - including the islands - have been removed from Switzerland’s quarantine list since March 11th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Despite talk in Germany that travellers should be restricted from going to the tourist island of Majorca, there are no current restrictions in place other than testing requirements.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210317/swiss-holiday-demand-surges-as-spain-and-portugal-removed-from-quarantine-list/"><strong>READ MORE: Swiss holiday demand surges as Spain and Portugal removed from quarantine list</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Swiss tour operators have noted <a href="https://www.nzz.ch/wirtschaft/reisen-in-welche-laender-schweizer-ueber-ostern-fliegen-koennen-ld.1608308">demand is on the increase for trips to the island</a>, however it is less attractive than usual because of harsh restrictions put in place by the Spanish government.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unlike in previous years where the island was known for its hedonistic debauchery, Majorca in the spring of 2021 is far more tame.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In addition to a 10pm curfew, bars on the island need to close at 5pm and can only serve people outside.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A maximum of six people from two households can meet outside.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">More information on the rules is available <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210318/update-these-are-the-new-restrictions-for-regions-around-spain/">here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Egypt</strong></p><p class="p1">Another option for Swiss sun seekers is Egypt, where there are almost zero restrictions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Anyone flying to Egypt will need to have a negative PCR test in both directions, but no quarantine rules are in place.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Turkey</strong></p><p class="p1">Currently, entry into Turkey from Switzerland is possible - with travellers not having to quarantine on their return to Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There is a curfew in place from 10pm, however it does not apply to tourists and foreigners.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A PCR test will be required on your trip back to Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Caribbean and Central America <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Several well-known tourist destinations in Central America and the Caribbean remain open to tourists with few if any restrictions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, for instance, are open to travel and will not require anyone to quarantine when coming back.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Switzerland</strong></p><p class="p1">While residents of Switzerland have usually flocked to international destinations, holidays at home have become more attractive these days.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210303/which-of-switzerlands-neighbouring-countries-can-you-enter-and-what-are-the-rules/"><strong>READ MORE: Which of Switzerland’s neighbouring countries can you enter – and what are the rules?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Unlike in several other European countries, in Switzerland hotels and camping sites are open across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Whether a hotel or camping site will be open will depend on the cantonal authorities, so be sure to check before making a trip.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In addition, with quarantine requirements in place for arrivals from much of the world, tourist sites in Switzerland can be expected to be a lot less busy than they otherwise might be - making it a perfect time to check out your own backyard.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Note: As with all of our covid-related reports, please remember that these are intended as a guide only. Please be sure to check with official government sources before planning your trip.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
