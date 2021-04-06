How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">As far as investment advice goes, children are about the worst decision no matter the country.</p><p class="p1">But in Switzerland, with its sky high property, food and childcare costs, raising children is particularly expensive - and probably more than you would have thought.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Upwards of 200,000 CHF</strong></p><p class="p1">According to a range of estimates, children will cost upwards of 200,000 Swiss francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.swisslife.ch/de/private/blog/wie-kinder-das-familienbudget-veraendern.html">Swisslife, a Swiss insurance agency based in Zurich which runs a 'Swiss budget calculator', estimates</a> that a child will cost the average family 200,000 francs from birth until their 20th birthday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This takes into account all of the ‘direct costs’ of raising a child - which according to the study includes food, clothes, schooling and leisure - but does not include additional extras such as mobile phones, hobbies and additional healthcare costs such as braces.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss government’s Family Costs in Switzerland study, which was published in 2018, estimated that a child costs 810 francs per month, working out to 194,400 by their 20th birthday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.zh.ch/de/bildungsdirektion/amt-fuer-jugend-und-berufsberatung.html?_sm_au_=iVVKcRvJWHPN3FvPJW64jKsk6BW30" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A study from the Zurich Youth Welfare Office</a> made headlines in late 2019 when it estimated that raising a child would cost between 1,200 to 1,800 a month, putting the cost of one kid at close to half a million francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Babies start cheaper - then costs grow as they do</strong></p><p class="p1">Swisslife estimates the cost of newborn babies starts between 300 and 400 francs a month.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However, like the child, the costs continue to grow and grow. Once a child hits seven in Switzerland, the monthly expenditure should start at between 500 and 560 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Teenagers cost parents the most - which is perhaps no surprise to anyone who has ever seen a teenager eat - with monthly costs starting at 650 to 800 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In addition to food, hobbies and costs related to schooling the most for teenagers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>[caption id="attachment_634040" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-634040" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/000_8Z972B-1-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> <em>Children voting in a (dummy) referendum in Switzerland. Fortunately, voting in referenda is free. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP</em>[/caption]<p class="p1"><strong>What about multiple children?</strong></p><p class="p1">More kids means more cost, but perhaps unsurprisingly the cost per child decreases slightly when you have more.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While child-care and school fees should remain the same, certain costs such as clothes, bikes, car seats etc can be reused.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss government estimates that one child will cost 810 francs per month, rising to 1,310 for two and 1,590 for three.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Until their 20th birthdays, parents will therefore spend around 200,00 francs when having one child, or spend an average of CHF 314,000 for two kids and three children CHF 380,000.</p><p class="p1">What are the major expenses of having children in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Childcare is a major expenditure for parents in Switzerland, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20171215/study-shortage-of-daycare-still-a-problem-in-switzerland/">with costs continuing to rise amid a shortage of places all across the country</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How can I save money while raising a child in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">For those with kids already or who are considering having a child soon, there are still ways to save.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">We asked our readers for their advice on how to save money while raising a child in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They got back to us with a range of helpful tips.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">From encouraging them to enjoy outdoor activities to shopping in second-hand shops, click the following link for more information.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191119/there-are-no-savings-with-kids-your-views-on-the-cost-of-parenting-in-switzerland/"><strong>VERDICT: How to save money when raising children in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">As with everything in Switzerland, it is important to remember that wages are higher - so although things outside Swiss borders might be cheaper, you’ll have a hard time getting Swiss wages anywhere else.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
Member comments