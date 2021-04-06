How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?

As far as investment advice goes, children are about the worst decision no matter the country.

But in Switzerland, with its sky high property, food and childcare costs, raising children is particularly expensive – and probably more than you would have thought.

Upwards of 200,000 CHF

According to a range of estimates, children will cost upwards of 200,000 Swiss francs.

Swisslife, a Swiss insurance agency based in Zurich which runs a ‘Swiss budget calculator’, estimates that a child will cost the average family 200,000 francs from birth until their 20th birthday.

This takes into account all of the ‘direct costs’ of raising a child – which according to the study includes food, clothes, schooling and leisure – but does not include additional extras such as mobile phones, hobbies and additional healthcare costs such as braces.

The Swiss government’s Family Costs in Switzerland study, which was published in 2018, estimated that a child costs 810 francs per month, working out to 194,400 by their 20th birthday.

A study from the Zurich Youth Welfare Office made headlines in late 2019 when it estimated that raising a child would cost between 1,200 to 1,800 a month, putting the cost of one kid at close to half a million francs.

Babies start cheaper – then costs grow as they do

Swisslife estimates the cost of newborn babies starts between 300 and 400 francs a month.

However, like the child, the costs continue to grow and grow. Once a child hits seven in Switzerland, the monthly expenditure should start at between 500 and 560 francs.

Teenagers cost parents the most – which is perhaps no surprise to anyone who has ever seen a teenager eat – with monthly costs starting at 650 to 800 francs.

In addition to food, hobbies and costs related to schooling the most for teenagers.

What about multiple children?

More kids means more cost, but perhaps unsurprisingly the cost per child decreases slightly when you have more.

While child-care and school fees should remain the same, certain costs such as clothes, bikes, car seats etc can be reused.

The Swiss government estimates that one child will cost 810 francs per month, rising to 1,310 for two and 1,590 for three.

Until their 20th birthdays, parents will therefore spend around 200,00 francs when having one child, or spend an average of CHF 314,000 for two kids and three children CHF 380,000.

What are the major expenses of having children in Switzerland?

Childcare is a major expenditure for parents in Switzerland, with costs continuing to rise amid a shortage of places all across the country.

How can I save money while raising a child in Switzerland?

For those with kids already or who are considering having a child soon, there are still ways to save.

We asked our readers for their advice on how to save money while raising a child in Switzerland.

They got back to us with a range of helpful tips.

From encouraging them to enjoy outdoor activities to shopping in second-hand shops, click the following link for more information.

As with everything in Switzerland, it is important to remember that wages are higher – so although things outside Swiss borders might be cheaper, you’ll have a hard time getting Swiss wages anywhere else.