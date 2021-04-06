‘Winter in April’: Temperatures set to drop as cold front sweeps across Switzerland

Snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures are expected, particularly on the northern slopes of the Alps.

On Tuesday, we can expect -2 degrees in the west and to -4 degrees in eastern Switzerland.

Overnight, the temperatures are set to fall to between -2 and -8 depending on the location.

Daily maximums are expected to rise to a maximum of 3.

The cold front will stick around until Friday, potentially bringing warmer temperatures for the weekend.

The impacts of the cold snap are likely to be widespread and may harm this year’s seasonal fruit production.

Weather agencies have warned of ‘severe frosts’ across the country, which may damage fruit blossoms.

There’s good news for wine drinkers however. While the cold snap may damage fruit blossoms, grape vines are not yet well enough developed to be damaged.

According to Swiss news site Watson, the phenomenon is known as ‘winter in April’, where cold snaps bring deep drops in temperatures and damage crops.

The last time Switzerland was hit by ‘winter in April’ was in 2017.