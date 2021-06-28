Where can I watch Switzerland’s Euro 2020 matches in Zurich?

Euro 2020 – taking place of course in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – kicked off on Friday, June 11th.

Despite injuries and a lack of match fitness among key players, Switzerland have a strong chance of getting out of the group stages and matching their best-ever performance, which took place at the 2016 edition where they went to the Round of 16.

Switzerland were drawn in a strong but not impossible group of Wales, Italy and Turkey – and will realistically hope to finish second in the group.

Switzerland have some top quality players in their squad, including Liverpool bench man Xherdan ‘Magic Cube’ Shaqiri and Gladbach goalscorer Breel Embolo, along with seemingly every goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.

What are the coronavirus rules?

From the start of the tournament, organisers will be able to host a maximum of 300 people outside and 100 people inside pursuant to coronavirus rules.

This means that the large ‘Public Viewing’ events which have taken place in the past will not be allowed as per usual.

From June 28th, the rules will be further relaxed to allow for up to 1,000 people if they are seated.

This will however be from the quarter finals onwards, which gives Switzerland a surefire incentive to go deep in the tournament.

READ MORE: Switzerland to further relax coronavirus measures from June 28th

But whether you’re cheering for Switzerland or another one of the tournament’s 24 teams, here’s where you can watch.

While many of the usual large public viewing sites will be unavailable, this will benefit some of the city’s smaller sports bars who will now surely have every seat filled.

Reservations are recommended or required at all venues.

Amboss Rampe, at 80 Zollstrasse, boasts craft beer and will be open for all games.

Calvados sportsbar on Idaplatz will show all of the games on three large screens.

Another area with outdoor seating will be Frau Gerold’s Garten will show all the games and does not have an entry fee, while they also accept group reservations for up to 50 people.

Riithalle restaurant on Gessnerallee will show all games in their garden.

The Ziegelhutte has been fitted out to cater for 250 people outside and 100 inside in the ‘pump room’. Entry fees are required for Switzerland and Germany games and bookings are considered essential.

For anyone missing the feeling of large ‘Public Viewings’, the closest you’re likely to get is in Zurich Nord. While entry is free, tickets need to be booked to guarantee a reservation.