Where can I watch Switzerland’s Euro 2020 matches in Zurich?

<p class="p1">Euro 2020 – taking place of course in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – kicked off on Friday, June 11th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Despite injuries and a lack of match fitness among key players, Switzerland have a strong chance of getting out of the group stages and matching their best-ever performance, which took place at the 2016 edition where they went to the Round of 16.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland were drawn in a strong but not impossible group of Wales, Italy and Turkey - and will realistically hope to finish second in the group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland have some top quality players in their squad, including Liverpool bench man Xherdan ‘Magic Cube’ Shaqiri and Gladbach goalscorer Breel Embolo, along with seemingly every goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What are the coronavirus rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">From the start of the tournament, organisers <a href="https://www.stadt-zuerich.ch/pd/de/index/das_departement/medien/medienmitteilung/2021/juni/210602a.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">will be able to host a maximum</a> of 300 people outside and 100 people inside pursuant to coronavirus rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that the large ‘Public Viewing’ events which have taken place in the past will not be allowed as per usual.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">From June 28th, the rules will be further relaxed to allow for up to 1,000 people if they are seated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will however be from the quarter finals onwards, which gives Switzerland a surefire incentive to go deep in the tournament.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210614/switzerland-to-further-relax-coronavirus-measures-from-june-28th/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland to further relax coronavirus measures from June 28th</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But whether you’re cheering for Switzerland or another one of the tournament’s 24 teams, here’s where you can watch.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While many of the usual large public viewing sites will be unavailable, this will benefit some of the city’s smaller sports bars who will now surely have every seat filled.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Reservations are recommended or required <a href="http://www.ambossrampe.ch/Kontakt/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">at all venues</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Amboss Rampe, at 80 Zollstrasse, boasts craft beer and will be open for all games.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Calvados sportsbar on Idaplatz will show all of the games <a href="https://www.lecalvados.ch/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on three large screens</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Another area with outdoor seating will be Frau Gerold’s Garten will show all the games and does not have an entry fee, while they also accept group reservations <a href="https://www.fraugerold.ch/de/news/em--frau-gerolds-garten" target="_blank" rel="noopener">for up to 50 people</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Riithalle restaurant on Gessnerallee will <a href="https://www.riithalle.ch/aktuell/11062021-fussball-em-im-garten" target="_blank" rel="noopener">show all games in their garden</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Ziegelhutte has been fitted out to cater for 250 people outside and 100 inside in the ‘pump room’. Entry fees are required for Switzerland and Germany games and <a href="https://wirtschaft-ziegelhuette.ch/aktuell/wenn-koenig-fussball-an-die-tuere-klopft-laesst-man-ihn-rein-willkommen-in-unserer-fussballbeiz-im-biergarten" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bookings are considered essential</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For anyone missing the feeling of large ‘Public Viewings’, the closest you’re likely to get is in Zurich Nord. While entry is free, <a href="https://eventfrog.ch/de/p/diverses/em-public-viewing-zuerich-nord-6805775542013865351.html#" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tickets need to be booked to guarantee a reservation</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
