Where can I watch Switzerland’s Euro 2020 matches in Bern?

<p class="p1">Euro 2020 – taking place of course in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – kicked off on Friday, June 11th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Despite injuries and a lack of match fitness among key players, Switzerland have a strong chance of getting out of the group stages and matching their best-ever performance, which took place at the 2016 edition where they went to the Round of 16.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland were drawn in a strong but not impossible group of Wales, Italy and Turkey - and will realistically hope to finish second in the group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland have some top quality players in their squad, including Liverpool bench man Xherdan ‘Magic Cube’ Shaqiri and Gladbach goalscorer Breel Embolo, along with seemingly every goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What are the coronavirus rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">From the start of the tournament, organisers <a href="https://www.stadt-zuerich.ch/pd/de/index/das_departement/medien/medienmitteilung/2021/juni/210602a.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">will be able to host a maximum</a> of 300 people outside and 100 people inside pursuant to coronavirus rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that the large ‘Public Viewing’ events which have taken place in the past will not be allowed as per usual.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">From June 28th, the rules will be further relaxed to allow for up to 1,000 people if they are seated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will however be from the quarter finals onwards, which gives Switzerland a surefire incentive to go deep in the tournament.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210614/switzerland-to-further-relax-coronavirus-measures-from-june-28th/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland to further relax coronavirus measures from June 28th</strong></a></p><p class="p1">But whether you’re cheering for Switzerland or another one of the tournament’s 24 teams, here’s where you can watch.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While many of the usual large public viewing sites will be unavailable, this will benefit some of the city’s smaller sports bars who will now surely have every seat filled.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>Where can I watch the Euros in Bern?</strong></p><p class="p1">Reservations are recommended or required at most venues. </p><p>If you're just keen to play it by ear or if you haven't got any reservations locked in, then a walk along Aarbergergasse will throw up plenty of options that might tickle your fancy. </p><p>The closest you'll get to a 'public viewing' of years past will be at Dr Bitz, right in the centre of Bern, which shows every game life. <a href="https://dr-bitz.ch/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">While entry is free, reservations are encouraged for big games</a>. </p><p class="p1"><a href="https://bierhuebeli.ch/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bierhübeli</a>, in the north of the city, also shows all games and has a good selection of beers. </p>
Member comments