Are you being underpaid in Switzerland? Here’s how to find out
This tool shows you how much you should be earning in a wide variety of industries in Switzerland.
Published: 17 June 2021 12:35 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 15:47 CEST
A waiter serves coffee. Are you being paid too little in Switzerland? Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP
Property, traffic and jobs: What a doubling of cross-border workers means for Switzerland
Over the next decade, the number of employees from France who commute to their jobs in Switzerland is predicted to increase two-fold.
Published: 29 June 2022 13:04 CEST
