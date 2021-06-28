‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

Covid-19 vaccinationsTravel

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland
Photo: FOPH/Switzerland
The Swiss government has launched a site to let people see whether they can enter Switzerland and what they will need to do so.

The site, which is available here, “allows you to check whether and under what conditions you can enter Switzerland.”

It is available in English, French, German and Italian. 

By answering a few questions, you will quickly get an answer as to whether you can enter Switzerland and the rules in place for entry. 

In order to see if you can enter Switzerland, you will need to enter personal information such as where you are entering from, vaccination/recovery status and your residency status. 

You do not need to enter your name and your data will not be recorded. 

Generally speaking, people can enter Switzerland from the Schengen zone with few obstacles, particularly if arriving by land. 

Those entering from outside the bloc will need to be vaccinated within the past 12 months or to have recovered from the virus within the past six months. 

There are also certain restrictions on entry from so-called virus variant of concern regions (VOC), which currently includes the United Kingdom and India, among others. 

More information about who can enter Switzerland and under what circumstances they can enter – as well as rules for vaccination, testing and recovery – is available at the following link. 

UPDATED: Who can travel to Switzerland right now?

