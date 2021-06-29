Covid sceptics launch German job site for ‘unvaccinated people only’

A German job site has been launched to let businesses search for ‘vaccine sceptic’ workers, i.e. those who have not been vaccinated and who would not get the jab.

The site, called Impffrei Work (vaccine-free work), was launched by a network of coronavirus sceptics in order “to counter the scientific narrative of the so-called pandemic”, Germany’s Spiegel magazine reports.

The jobs advertised are in a variety of industries, from taxi drivers to tax advisors. Some of the jobs on the site include frequent contact with the most vulnerable, i.e. calling for workers in hospitals and care homes.

Physiotherapists, social workers, craft makers and carers are some of the other jobs that appear on the site, with 70 companies in total taking out advertisements.

The jobs are advertised across German-speaking Europe, with positions in Switzerland, Austria and several German states.

READ ALSO: Thousands protest against Germany’s plan for nationwide Covid measures

The site advertises that it is targeting job seekers which are “mask-free, vaccine-free, but please not brain-free”.

Late last week, the site was brought down by activist group Anonymous, with the site still down at the time of publication.

In a hacking sting named ‘Operation Tinfoil’, the self-proclaimed ‘hacktivists’ said they wanted to target vaccine sceptics, who “seek to make money with fear, panic and lies”.

A source from Anonymous told Spiegel that the site “consciously providing unvaccinated people (access to work) who can potentially infect other people or infect themselves”.

Vaccine scepticism has soared in Germany throughout the pandemic, with protests taking place across the country.

German health officials are concerned that the movement may hamper the country’s chances to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, making it more difficult to return to some degree of normality.

While representatives for the site did not respond to requests for comment by The Local, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that they have set up several social media networks to spread conspiracy theories about vaccines and the virus itself.

According to 20 Minutes, the organisers have set up a channel on messaging app Telegram which spreads unsubstantiated claims about the virus, including that it does not exist.