Delta variant responsible for nearly 80 percent of new cases in Switzerland

<p>Swiss epidemiologists <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210628/how-switzerland-plans-to-contain-the-delta-variant/">predicted</a> that the highly contagious Delta mutation would become dominant in Switzerland, overtaking the other variants.</p><p>They just didn’t expect it would happen so quickly.</p><p>“The Delta will become dominant in our country within four to six weeks,” Urs Karrer, vice-chairman of the Covid-19 Task Force, <a href="https://nzzas.nzz.ch/schweiz/impfen-gegen-die-naechste-welle-ld.1632561?reduced=true">said at the end of June.</a></p><p>From roughly 30 percent of new cases in early July, the variant accounts for 77.5 percent already on July 13th, according to <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview">data</a> from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).</p><p>At the same time, the number of new daily infections <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview">reported</a> by FOPH on Tuesday stands at 483, triple what it was at the beginning of July.</p><p>Contact tracers in Zurich are attributing this spike at least partly to unvaccinated people returning to Switzerland from Spain, but also from Greece.</p><p>Both countries, popular holiday destinations for Swiss tourists, are reporting higher infection rates.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210712/returning-tourists-fuel-zurichs-covid-case-spike/">Returning tourists fuel Zurich’s Covid case spike</a></strong></p><p>So far, the number of hospitalisations or deaths has not risen significantly.</p><p><strong>Is there a way to prevent further Delta-related contaminations?</strong></p><p>Health officials have <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210628/how-switzerland-plans-to-contain-the-delta-variant/">repeatedly said</a> that vaccination is the only hope of curtailing the spread of this variant, as the two vaccines administered in Switzerland — Pfizer and Moderna — are believed to be effective against it.</p><p>It is expected that the virus will spread mostly to those who are not vaccinated and, to a lesser degree, to people who have only had one shot of the vaccine, according to epidemiologist <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/le-virologue-parle-dune-quatrieme-vague-nous-ramenerons-le-variant-delta-dans-nos-valises-id16631312.html">Volker Thiel.</a></p><p>As this FOPH chart shows the number of Delta cases has climbed dramatically.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-646696 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/delta.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="228" /></p><p>The spread of the highly contagious Delta correlates with more new cases detected in Switzerland, which have tripled since the end of June.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210628/how-switzerland-plans-to-contain-the-delta-variant/">How Switzerland plans to contain the Delta variant</a></strong></p><p>To date, over 3.6 million people — about 41 percent of the population — are fully vaccinated in Switzerland.</p><p>That is not enough to develop herd immunity or to stop the spread of mutations, experts say.</p><p>The pace of vaccinations has slowed down in recent weeks, but the hope is that more people will get their shots after the holidays.</p><p>If that doesn’t happen, however, Switzerland’s vaccination coverage will be closer to 60 percent than the original target of <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/12334559-la-vaccination-contre-le-covid19-bientot-au-point-mort-en-suisse.html">80 percent</a> set by the government.</p>
