Thunderstorms and wild weather to continue across Switzerland until Thursday


Thunderstorms, rain and flooding: that's the situation in Switzerland right now. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP


Heavy rains — predicted to continue until Thursday in some areas — have caused major damage across Switzerland. Here’s an overview.

The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSchweiz) issued heavy rainfall and flooding alert warnings for most of Switzerland for the next 24 hours, likely continuing until Thursday at least.

This is the situation right now in some parts of the country:

Zurich

Along with rain, violent gusts of wind exceeding 100 km / h have caused flooding, broken and uprooted trees and other damage across the city and canton.

Between two and three centimetres of rain fell on certain communities in 10 minutes.

Numerous roads were closed as rescue services carried out hundreds interventions in the city and outlying areas.

Geneva

Tuesday morning, emergency services blocked access to the banks of the Arve as the rains caused the level of the river to swell and carry a lot of waste. The level of the Rhône, as well as Lake Geneva, has also increased sharply, sparking concerns of flooding.

Vaud

Rain caused sewer grates to raise, along with landslides and numerous fallen trees throughout the canton. Some underground pedestrian tunnels were also flooded.

Bern

The thunderstorms were accompanied in some areas by large hailstones.

However, the main concern in the canton is the high and still rising level of water in the Aar river and some lakes. For instance, the level on Lake Biel / Bienne went up by nearly half a metre by Tuesday morning and is still rising.

Valais

Heavy rains saturated the soil so much that further heavy rains could trigger landslides and overflows of rivers along the Rhône as well as nearby valleys.

Jura

Along with a number of flooded villages, heavy storm and gusts also “devastated” large parts of forests around St. Ursanne.

The rain, wing and flooding are inevitably causing disruptions and disturbances on many lines of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) network.

You can check the current situation on the SBB app.

