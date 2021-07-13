Thunderstorms and wild weather to continue across Switzerland until Thursday

<p>The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSchweiz) issued heavy rainfall and flooding alert warnings for most of Switzerland for the next 24 hours, likely continuing until Thursday at least.</p><p>https://twitter.com/meteosuisse/status/1414871518304219136</p><p>This is the situation right now in some parts of the country:</p><p><strong>Zurich</strong></p><p>Along with rain, violent gusts of wind exceeding 100 km / h have caused flooding, broken and uprooted trees and other damage across the city and canton.</p><p>Between two and three centimetres of rain fell on certain communities in 10 minutes.</p><p>Numerous roads were closed as rescue services carried out hundreds interventions in the city and outlying areas.</p><p>https://twitter.com/ConnyBruegger/status/1414743692963946500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1414743692963946500%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.watson.ch%2Ffr%2Fsuisse%2Fen20direct%2F707448886-transports-a-zurich-bloques-par-l-orage-le-point-dans-toute-la-suisse</p><p><strong>Geneva</strong></p><p>Tuesday morning, emergency services blocked access to the banks of the Arve as the rains caused the level of the river to swell and carry a lot of waste. The level of the Rhône, as well as Lake Geneva, has also increased sharply, sparking concerns of flooding.</p><p><strong>Vaud</strong></p><p>Rain caused sewer grates to raise, along with landslides and numerous fallen trees throughout the canton. Some underground pedestrian tunnels were also flooded.</p><p>https://twitter.com/Policevaudoise/status/1414905206312144901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1414905206312144901%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tdg.ch%2Fla-suisse-en-etat-d-alerte-face-aux-orages-et-fortes-precipitations-911606672366</p><p><strong>Bern</strong></p><p>The thunderstorms were accompanied in some areas by large hailstones.</p><p>However, the main concern in the canton is the high and still rising level of water in the Aar river and some lakes. For instance, the level on Lake Biel / Bienne went up by nearly half a metre by Tuesday morning and is still rising.</p><p>https://twitter.com/mueller_adrian/status/1414909071938015235</p><p><strong>Valais</strong></p><p>Heavy rains saturated the soil so much that further heavy rains could trigger landslides and overflows of rivers along the Rhône as well as nearby valleys.</p><p>https://twitter.com/RomainBoisset/status/1414871009505775619?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1414871009505775619%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.watson.ch%2Ffr%2Fsuisse%2Fen20direct%2F707448886-transports-a-zurich-bloques-par-l-orage-le-point-dans-toute-la-suisse</p><p><strong>Jura</strong></p><p>Along with a number of flooded villages, heavy storm and gusts also “devastated” l<a href="https://www.facebook.com/meteorobinmetrailler/posts/1234382433681312">arge parts of forests around St. Ursanne.</a></p><p>The rain, wing and flooding are inevitably causing disruptions and disturbances on many lines of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) network.</p><p>You can check the current situation on the <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/timetable/mobile-apps/sbb-mobile.html">SBB app.</a></p>
