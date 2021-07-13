Thunderstorms and wild weather to continue across Switzerland until Thursday

The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSchweiz) issued heavy rainfall and flooding alert warnings for most of Switzerland for the next 24 hours, likely continuing until Thursday at least.

Alerte de la Confédération de niveaux 2 à 4 sur 5 : fortes pluies. Infos complémentaires & recommandations sur le comportement à adopter sur https://t.co/RmV5FI4gzE, https://t.co/cszrZvupvV ou l'App MétéoSuisse. https://t.co/ZXOgFmcteo. #MétéoSuisse #alerteintemperies pic.twitter.com/WuCmUUiBGc — MétéoSuisse (@meteosuisse) July 13, 2021

This is the situation right now in some parts of the country:

Zurich

Along with rain, violent gusts of wind exceeding 100 km / h have caused flooding, broken and uprooted trees and other damage across the city and canton.

Between two and three centimetres of rain fell on certain communities in 10 minutes.

Numerous roads were closed as rescue services carried out hundreds interventions in the city and outlying areas.

Geneva

Tuesday morning, emergency services blocked access to the banks of the Arve as the rains caused the level of the river to swell and carry a lot of waste. The level of the Rhône, as well as Lake Geneva, has also increased sharply, sparking concerns of flooding.

Vaud

Rain caused sewer grates to raise, along with landslides and numerous fallen trees throughout the canton. Some underground pedestrian tunnels were also flooded.

[AVIS DE PRUDENCE ⛈]

Du fait de la saturation des sols, des d’éboulements localisés, des chutes d’arbres ou de débordements de cours d’eau pourraient se produire. Merci d’éviter les déplacements en forêts ou le long des cours d’eau et des rivières. https://t.co/jFs7fTQEkh — Police vaudoise (@Policevaudoise) July 13, 2021

Bern

The thunderstorms were accompanied in some areas by large hailstones.

However, the main concern in the canton is the high and still rising level of water in the Aar river and some lakes. For instance, the level on Lake Biel / Bienne went up by nearly half a metre by Tuesday morning and is still rising.

Darum steigt die Aare so rasch an: Abfluss des Zuflusses Zulg ging morgens durch die Decke. @watson_news pic.twitter.com/uoB1uJu8hH — Adrian Müller (@mueller_adrian) July 13, 2021

Valais

Heavy rains saturated the soil so much that further heavy rains could trigger landslides and overflows of rivers along the Rhône as well as nearby valleys.

La force de l'eau et la pression sur le barrage de la Souste (VS). Impressionnant mais rien de dangereux pour le moment. @RTSinfo pic.twitter.com/VvsBHWeIRa — Romain Boisset (@RomainBoisset) July 13, 2021

Jura

Along with a number of flooded villages, heavy storm and gusts also “devastated” large parts of forests around St. Ursanne.

The rain, wing and flooding are inevitably causing disruptions and disturbances on many lines of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) network.

You can check the current situation on the SBB app.