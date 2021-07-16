Weather update: Lake Zurich bursts banks, Lucerne preparing for flooding

weather

Weather update: Lake Zurich bursts banks, Lucerne preparing for flooding
A file photo of lightning and rain over the Swiss city of Lausanne. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The impacts of Europe’s wild weather continue to be felt in Switzerland. Lake Zurich has burst its banks, while Lucerne has closed bridges in anticipation of the flooding.

Heavy rain continued in Switzerland overnight, particularly in the centre of the country. 

Lake Lucerne, Lake Biel and Lake Thun are all threatening to break their banks, while Lake Zurich has already done so as of Friday morning. 

As of Saturday, the weather is expected to improve – however the flood danger is set to remain critical. 

Lucerne, Zurich and Schwyz hit hard

Lucerne is expecting the worst, with pedestrian bridges closed across the city. 

This includes the Chapel Bridge, the Rathaussteg, the Reuss Bridge and the Spreuer Bridge. 

READ MORE: ‘The situation is critical’: Switzerland’s wild weather to continue

Lake Lucerne is expected to burst its banks some time this morning. 

Police have warned that Schwanenplatz is set to flood at some time today. 

Lake Zurich broke its banks at Bellevue, with authorities asking boat users to go slowly to avoid damage to properties along the water. 

In the canton of Schwyz, roads have been closed due to heavy rainfall and flooding. This includes the A4 motorway between Goldau and Seewen ,along with the road between Lauerz and Seewen and that between Seewen and Brunnen. 

What to do in the case of flooding or natural disasters in Switzerland

Swiss authorities encourage people to remain calm and to avoid taking risks during floods, such as crossing flooded water ways in cars. 

People wanting to stay up to date with the latest danger warnings can be informed through the AlertSwiss app or the MeteoSwiss app. 

These apps provide up to date information on the weather and any possible dangers. 

Other sites to follow to stay up to date is the government’s natural hazards portal, which shows the most dangerous areas for floodwater, and provides upcoming forecasts. 

You can also find several important emergency numbers at the following link. 

READ MORE: Nine Swiss phone numbers you should never forget

