Weather update: Lake Zurich bursts banks, Lucerne preparing for flooding

Heavy rain continued in Switzerland overnight, particularly in the centre of the country.

Lake Lucerne, Lake Biel and Lake Thun are all threatening to break their banks, while Lake Zurich has already done so as of Friday morning.

As of Saturday, the weather is expected to improve – however the flood danger is set to remain critical.

Wetterbesserung in Sicht!

Bis morgen Samstag bleibt es wechselhaft mit Regengüssen und lokalen Gewittern. Am Sonntag nur noch entlang der Berge einzelne Schauer. Nächste Woche recht sonnig, die Hochwassersituation wird sich dann definitiv entspannen. https://t.co/2HbU97BwMO (rv) pic.twitter.com/VzjRMi2IkD — MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) July 16, 2021

Lucerne, Zurich and Schwyz hit hard

Lucerne is expecting the worst, with pedestrian bridges closed across the city.

This includes the Chapel Bridge, the Rathaussteg, the Reuss Bridge and the Spreuer Bridge.

Lake Lucerne is expected to burst its banks some time this morning.

Police have warned that Schwanenplatz is set to flood at some time today.

Lake Zurich broke its banks at Bellevue, with authorities asking boat users to go slowly to avoid damage to properties along the water.

Das Fass ist voll: Zürich Bellevue #Hochwasser in der Stadt pic.twitter.com/C4ZD2BtQj0 — Ulrich Rotzinger (@regniztor) July 16, 2021

In the canton of Schwyz, roads have been closed due to heavy rainfall and flooding. This includes the A4 motorway between Goldau and Seewen ,along with the road between Lauerz and Seewen and that between Seewen and Brunnen.

In der Nacht schüttete es vor allem im Kanton #Schwyz kräftig. In Sattel/SZ kamen fast 60 mm #Regen zusammen. Mehrere Strassen sind gesperrt, darunter auch die A4 zwischen Goldau und Seewen. #obacht #Hochwasser #TiefBernd ^ds pic.twitter.com/nkeQSZogsi — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) July 16, 2021

What to do in the case of flooding or natural disasters in Switzerland

Swiss authorities encourage people to remain calm and to avoid taking risks during floods, such as crossing flooded water ways in cars.

People wanting to stay up to date with the latest danger warnings can be informed through the AlertSwiss app or the MeteoSwiss app.

These apps provide up to date information on the weather and any possible dangers.

Other sites to follow to stay up to date is the government’s natural hazards portal, which shows the most dangerous areas for floodwater, and provides upcoming forecasts.

You can also find several important emergency numbers at the following link.

