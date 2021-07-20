Know before you go: Which Swiss region has the highest tourist taxes?

<p>Even on a holiday you won’t be able to escape taxes.</p><p>Tourist taxes — fees levied on guests by hotels and other accommodation providers — are used to finance infrastructure and facilities in the community.</p><p>Paying the tourist tax can also entitle you to use some facilities in the regions, such as public transport and visiting cultural sites. </p><p>They are added to the room invoice and have to be paid at the end of the stay.</p><p>But depending on where you go and how long you stay at your destination, these charges can take a big chunk out of your vacation budget.</p><p>This is the finding of a <a href="https://www.presseportal.ch/fr/pm/100003671/100874607">new study</a> by Swiss consumer site Comparis.ch, which compared taxes in 80 municipalities most frequented by tourists.</p><p>In Switzerland, the average amount of this tax for an adult is 3.75 francs per night. But this figure masks great regional disparities, Comparis reported.</p><p>As the chart below shows, taxes range from the lowest, 90 cents per night in Zug, to the most expensive — a hefty 7-franc nightly fee in the Valais communities of Saas-Fe and Saas- Almagel, as well as in Montreux, Vaud.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-647618 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/mm-kurtaxe_fr-605x431.jpg" alt="" width="605" height="431" /></p><p>On the other hand Zurich, which is Switzerland’s most expensive city and among the priciest in the world, is below the national average, at 2.50 francs a night.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-why-are-major-swiss-cities-so-expensive/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Why are major Swiss cities so expensive?</strong></a></p><p>Interestingly, there are significant disparities even among communes in the same canton.</p><p>For instance, while in Saas-Fe and Saas- Almagel tourist tax is 7 francs nightly, it is only 2 francs in Brig-Glis.</p><p>And Davos in Graubünden charges 5.90 a night, while in Scuol, located in the same canton, this fee is 2.70.</p><p>But hotels are not to blame, as these fees are set by municipalities, not by accommodation companies.</p><p>Leo Hug, from Comparis, said a major reason for the significant differences is that village politicians usually set the rates without taking other areas into account. </p><p>Even if a high tourist tax rate is charged, local residents are unlikely to object as the tax hikes do not directly affect them, <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/sommer/835395937-bei-den-kurtaxen-im-schweizer-tourismus-herrscht-wildwuchs">Comparis finds</a>. </p><p>While the amounts do not seem significant, over a period of time the small amounts do add up - especially for families. </p><p>A family of four holidaying in Saas-Fe for a week would be liable to pay 140 francs. </p><p>Swiss news agency Watson reports that some municipalities have decided however to scrap the tourist tax, including Andermatt (Uri), Celerina, Flims and Val Müstair (Grisons) and Engelberg (Obwalden).</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210507/updated-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now/">UPDATED: Who can travel to Switzerland right now?</a></strong></p>
