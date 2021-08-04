No appointment: Zurich to launch Covid-19 vaccination bus

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP
Cantonal officials in Zurich are set to launch a vaccination bus which will travel through various municipalities offering no appointment vaccinations.

The bus will be launched after successful campaigns in neighbouring Schwyz and Schaffhausen. 

No appointments or registration will be required for the vaccinations. 

While the vaccinations will be open to everyone, they will be targeted at people who find the registration process to be difficult, complicated or laborious. 

Organisers are currently working with authorities in the various Zurich municipalities to determine where the bus will stop and at what times. 

READ MORE: Why Swiss officials are fearing a ‘revolution of the vaccinated’

The bus will begin touring after the summer holidays, with specific dates and venues not yet determined. 

Jörg Kündig, the president of the community presidents’ association, told SRF’s “Regionaljournal Zürich-Schaffhausen” on Wednesday morning that the final touches were being made to the bus campaign. 

UPDATED: Here’s how to register for the coronavirus vaccine in Zurich

In total, 52.5 percent of people have been fully vaccinated in the canton of Zurich, which is 807,902 people. 

This is the third highest percentage in all of Switzerland, after the southern canton of Ticino (52.96 percent) and Basel Country (52.51 percent). 

This compares with 48.40 percent of the entire country who have been fully vaccinated, or 4,181,144 people. 

