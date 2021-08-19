Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>Weekend weather: sun followed by rain</strong></p><p>After a few days of variable weather, sun and blue skies are on the horizon for Saturday.</p><p>As far as temperatures, 28 degrees are expected in the north of the country and up to 30 degrees in the south.</p><p>By Sunday, however, weather will take a turn for the worse. "There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms”, even though a few rays of sun could pierce the cloud cover in the afternoon, according to <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/il-fera-chaud-ce-week-end-en-suisse-un-meteorologue-prevoit-le-retour-de-lete-pour-samedi-id16765768.html">meteorologist Roger Perret.</a></p><p>Temperatures will drop to between 22 and 24 degrees — still warm for the end of the summer.</p><p><strong>More people are getting vaccinated</strong></p><p>It looks like the immunisation campaign is finally picking up, with <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/inversion-de-vapeur-plus-de-10000-premieres-doses-administrees-en-une-seule-journee-id16764025.html">reports</a> that more than 10,000 “first doses” were given in Switzerland in a single day this week — 1,000 more than the previous week.</p><p>The seven-day average is also increasing.</p><p>While a single dose in not sufficient to protect against Covid, those who received the initial shot will get the second one in about four weeks.</p><p>This development follows a ‘dry spell’, as the number of daily doses administered in Switzerland had slowed considerably in recent weeks. As a comparison, at the height of the vaccination campaign in early June, 113,300 doses of vaccine were administered daily. The highest total this week was 23,300.</p><p>While more than 50 percent of Switzerland’s population is now vaccinated, the country’s rate is still below the European average of 54 percent.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210817/half-of-swiss-population-now-double-jabbed-against-covid/">Half of Swiss population now double-jabbed against Covid</a></strong></p><p><strong>Price of generic drugs is too high in Switzerland</strong></p><p>The prices of even the cheapest generics in Switzerland are on average more than two and a half times higher than those in 15 other benchmark countries, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/deux-fois-et-demi-trop-chers-monsieur-prix-veut-faire-baisser-le-prix-des-generiques-id16764247.html">according</a> to Swiss price watchdog Stefan Meierhans.</p><p>He noted that generic prices are on average 165 percent more expensive in Switzerland. Those of brand-name medications whose patents have expired are 64 percent higher.</p><p>The reason is that in Switzerland, generic prices are determined on the basis of the cost of original medicines with the same active ingredients.</p><p>To bring the prices of generics into the range practiced in other countries, he proposes to put all the original drugs whose patents have expired and the generics in one group. A reimbursement amount is then determined based on an inexpensive generic.</p><p>Such a system would save at least 100 million francs in basic insurance, according to the price watchdog's calculations.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210424/why-is-switzerland-so-expensive/">Why is Switzerland so expensive?</a></strong><strong>Covid pandemic: a historical perspective</strong></p><p>In 2020, Switzerland had the <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/todesfaelle-waehrend-pandemien-corona-verursacht-hoechste-uebersterblichkeit-seit-1918">highest</a> monthly excess mortality rate since the Spanish flu in 1918 — including all seasonal flu peaks and heat waves.</p><p>This is the finding of research led by historian Kaspar Staub from the University of Zurich and epidemiologist Marcel Zwahlen from the University of Bern.</p><p>For their study, the researchers looked back over 140 years, comparing the actual with the expected deaths on a monthly basis, and breaking them down according to age structure.</p><p>The calculations showed that excess mortality was 6 percent in 1890, 49 percent in 1918, and 14 percent in 2020. <em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
