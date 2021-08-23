Could unvaccinated patients in Switzerland be forced to pay for hospital treatment?

<p>Geneva’s health director Mauro Poggia <a href="http://www.lemanbleu.ch/fr/News/Mauro-Poggia-veut-faire-passer-a-la-caisse-les-non-vaccines.html">said</a> that those who refuse the vaccine and get infected with coronavirus should pay at least part of the costs of their hospitalisation.</p><p>As 90 percent of Covid-19 patients admitted to Geneva’s hospitals are not vaccinated, they should be responsible for their choice not to get immunised and participate in the costs incurred for their care, Poggia said.</p><p>“People who got vaccinated don’t want to bear the consequences of the choices others make. Neither does our economy”, he added.</p><p>Poggia made his remarks in an <a href="http://www.lemanbleu.ch/fr/News/Mauro-Poggia-veut-faire-passer-a-la-caisse-les-non-vaccines.html">interview</a> on local television on August 20th, after the number of coronavirus patients in Geneva’s University Hospitals (HUG) went up sharply from fewer than 10 people in mid-July to 52 the week of August 13th.</p><p>https://twitter.com/LCimasoni/status/1428069988733235211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428069988733235211%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelocal.ch%2F20210819%2Fswiss-hospitals-sharp-increase-in-the-number-of-covid-patients-in-intensive-care%2F</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210819/swiss-hospitals-sharp-increase-in-the-number-of-covid-patients-in-intensive-care/">Swiss hospitals: Sharp increase in the number of Covid patients in intensive care</a></strong></p><p><strong>Can this measure be implemented in Geneva and other Swiss cantons?</strong></p><p>This proposal was already floated around in July, when <a href="https://www.lematin.ch/story/en-cas-de-covid-les-non-vaccines-devraient-payer-leurs-soins-246145820228">MP Kurt Flury said</a> such a drastic measure could finally convince holdouts to get their shots.</p><p>However, so far, there is no indication that this could be enforced in Switzerland anytime soon.</p><p>That’s because people who pay their insurance premiums can’t be denied medical care, especially as Covid vaccines are not obligatory in Switzerland — just as someone can’t be made to pay for being hospitalised with the flu if they don’t get the flu shot.</p><p>However, at least one canton is implementing a “punitive measure” for the unvaccinated: employees of the Jura Hospital who have not had their shots but must quarantine after being in contact with positive cases, will have their wages <a href="https://www.lenouvelliste.ch/articles/suisse/coronavirus-l-hopital-du-jura-ne-paiera-qu-a-80-les-quarantaines-d-employes-non-vaccines-1095391">reduced by 80 percent</a> during that time.</p>
