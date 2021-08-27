PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: Should Switzerland make Covid certificate mandatory to enter restaurants?


Covid-19 health pass

(Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)


The Swiss government is considering making it mandatory for people to show their Covid health pass to enter bars restaurants and gyms, mirroring the rules in neighbouring countries? Is this the right move?

Amid rising case numbers and hospitalisations with Covid-19, the Swiss government has proposed tightening Covid certificate rules. 

Under the proposal, a valid Covid certificate would be required to enter indoor areas of bars, restaurants, as well as hairdressers, cosmetic services, gyms and some private events. 

Currently, Covid certificates – which show if someone is vaccinated, recovered or tested negative – are required for nightclubs, discos and events with more than 1,000 people in Switzerland. Covid certificates are also required for travel in some instances.

Switzerland’s Covid certificate rules are currently out of step with most of its neighbours, where some form of Covid health pass is required to enter indoor and outdoor areas of various businesses and establishments. 

Swiss authorities say this is a necessary move to help things get back to normal and to encourage vaccination. 

Have your say and share you views with our readers in this quick poll. Your comments may be used for a future article.

