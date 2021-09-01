Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss government meets today to “reassess the situation”

The Federal Council chose today, September 1st, to discuss what, if any, measures should be implemented to curb the rising number of Covid infections and especially hospitalisations.

“Given the uncertain evolution of the epidemiological situation, the Federal Council will reassess the situation and possibly adjust the measures at its meeting on September 1st, when the impact of the return from the summer holidays will be more apparent”, authorities said.

One major change which could be announced is the expansion of the Covid certificate to all indoor areas of bars, gyms, restaurants, museums and private events.

Huge differences in the administrative costs of Swiss pension funds

A new study by Comparis.ch reveals a significant disparity between pension funds when it comes to administrative and management costs.

These costs vary considerably among 73 pension funds examined, with the cheapest charging 59 francs per person per year and the most expensive, 900 francs..

“These enormous price differences in asset management point to inefficient pricing and mismanagement”, said Comparis’ pension expert Leo Hug, adding that “these inefficiencies would melt away through the introduction of the free choice of pension fund by the employees”, which is not currently the case in Switzerland.

Ongoing strike in Germany affects Swiss train passengers

International rail traffic has been significantly disrupted by striking German train drivers.

From Thursday at 2 am to Tuesday at 2 am, various Deutsche Bahn trains, including connections between Germany and Switzerland, will be cancelled.

In addition to the Basel-Berlin-Basel train, the Basel-Cologne-Basel connection is also suspended. For the trip from Zurich to Hamburg and back, passengers have to change trains in Basel.

The connections between Zurich and Munich will be reduced.

The night trains from Zurich and Basel to Berlin and Hamburg will be canceled in both directions on the nights from September 1st to September 2nd and from September 6th to 7th.

Swiss throw away too much food

In Switzerland, nearly 2.8 million tonnes of food are wasted each year, according to an organisation called Too Good to Go, which fights against food waste.

Individuals are responsible for four times more waste than the restaurant industry – private households account for 28 percent of thrown food, agriculture for 20 percent, and retailers for 10 percent.

In weight, the amount of wasted food is equivalent to the weight of around one million cows, the organisation reports.

