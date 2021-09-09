Property in Switzerland: A weekly roundup of the latest news and updates

<p><strong>Increasing rents anger tenants</strong></p><p>Rent prices in Switzerland keep rising, with the latest increase of 0.4 percent reported at the end of August.</p><p>Rising rents “represent a disproportionate part of a household income”, <a href="https://www.tio.ch/svizzera/attualita/1532758/pigioni-inquilini-svizzera-aumento-affitti-chiede-associazione">according</a> to Swiss Tenants' Association.</p><p>“Many people have suffered a decline in income during the pandemic and rent is becoming even more burdensome ", the association said, urging landlords to keep prices in check.</p><p><strong>New trend in housing: rural regions are more in demand</strong></p><p>The increased demand for large apartments away from city centres can be attributed, at least partly, to the pandemic: more people work from home and commute less often to the office.</p><p>This is especially the case in <a href="https://www.nzz.ch/zuerich/jetzt-werden-auch-die-wohnungen-in-laendlichen-regionen-rar-die-corona-pandemie-duerfte-daran-zumindest-mitschuldig-sein-ld.1642091">Zurich</a>, where there are more apartment vacancies in the city than in the countryside.</p><p>However, it is too early to know whether this shift from urban to rural dwellings is sustainable. This can be conclusively assessed only in a few years, <a href="https://www.nzz.ch/zuerich/jetzt-werden-auch-die-wohnungen-in-laendlichen-regionen-rar-die-corona-pandemie-duerfte-daran-zumindest-mitschuldig-sein-ld.1642091">according</a> to Zurich’s Statistical Office.</p><p><strong>Referendum for easier access to social housing in Geneva</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/regions/geneve/12459325-referendum-contre-le-durcissement-de-la-loi-genevoise-sur-les-logements-sociaux.html">referendum</a> was just launched in Geneva against the tightening of the criteria for obtaining low-rent housing.</p><p>In June, the Grand Council changed the eligibility requirement from two to four continuous years of residency in the canton.</p><p>Tenants associations are opposing this decision, arguing that these apartments should be attributed on the basis of need rather than duration of residence.</p><p>"This law will have perverse effects for those who live outside the canton and who want to settle in Geneva”, <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/regions/geneve/12459325-referendum-contre-le-durcissement-de-la-loi-genevoise-sur-les-logements-sociaux.html">said</a> Carole-Anne Kast, spokesperson for Geneva’s tenant rights organisation.</p><p><strong>Applying for an apartment in Switzerland: this how it’s done</strong></p><p>Depending on where you live, finding a flat, and a reasonably priced at that, is not easy. And for each one you find, there are more than likely scores of other applicants.</p><p>To save time and improve your chances of being considered, make sure you have all the necessary paperwork:</p><ul><li>Passports/IDs of all adult occupants. If you are a foreign national, have your work and residence permit as well.</li><li>Employment contract and confirmation of your salary.</li><li>Filled out rent request form that is usually available online</li><li>Proof of good financial standing (Betreibungsauszug / Extrait de l'office de poursuite / Estratto del registro delle esecuzioni )</li><li>Proof that you don’t have a criminal record (Auszug aus dem Strafregister / Extrait du casier judiciaire / Estratto dal casellario giudiziario).</li></ul><p><strong>Did you know?</strong></p><p>If you are a tenant in Switzerland, you may be liable for some damages to your apartment.</p><p>You will be responsible for anything that fits under the classification of “excessive wear and tear” — things that happen as the result of an accident or a mishap, like a crack in paint or a cigarette burn in the carpet.</p><p>The costs of normal wear and tear, however, are borne by the landlord. </p><p>More information can be found here:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210709/what-damage-to-tenants-have-to-pay-for-in-switzerland/">READ MORE: What damage do tenants have to pay for in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Useful links</strong></p><p>Looking for a house or an apartment in Switzerland or just want a little more information about the property market, then check out the following links. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190212/eight-things-you-need-to-know-before-renting-in-switzerland-relocation-property/">Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210804/content-to-rent-why-do-so-few-people-in-switzerland-own-their-home/">Why do so many Swiss prefer to rent rather than buy their own home?</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201006/where-in-switzerland-are-you-most-likely-to-find-apartments-to-rent/">Where are the hardest parts of Switzerland to find an apartment?</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>The property roundup is new addition and we’d welcome any feedback or suggestions for areas it should cover. Please email us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
Member comments