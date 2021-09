All people coming from abroad must have a certificate to prove vaccination or recovery from coronavirus within the past six months.

Those who don’t, are required to have a negative Covid test before arriving in Switzerland, and take the second one four to seven days later.

Things have gotten easier for vaccinated tourists, however.

Prior to September 20th, only vaccines approved for use in Switzerland — Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — were accepted for the Covid certificate.

But from Monday, foreign visitors vaccinated abroad with a jab approved by the European Medicines Agency will be able to obtain a Swiss Covid certificate.

This includes people vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

How can tourists do this?

Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.

The Local contacted the health office in Vaud and asked how a traveller from abroad should proceed to receive their certificate.

We were told that the visitor should request a certificate by emailing to [email protected] the documentation such as a copy of the plane, train, or bus ticket to Switzerland showing the date of arrival in and departure from the country.

Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent. If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.

Similar procedures are in place in other cantons as well.

In Geneva, the certificate can be requested by filling out this form.

Zurich also allows you to apply for the certificate online.

And this information pertains to obtaining the certificate in Basel and Valais.

You can find out the information for other cantons, as well as the procedures they have in place here.

Please note that to improve your chances of getting your certificate in time, you should apply before your visit to Switzerland, as it may take several days to process your request.

