Swiss referendum polls: What is expected to pass and fail on Sunday?

Tamedia, Switzerland’s largest media group, has conducted a pre-vote survey on its news portals on September 15th with the participation of 16,270 respondents from all over Switzerland.

These are the results of the survey.

A comfortable majority for “marriage for all”

A referendum to decide whether same-sex couples should be allowed to marry, putting them on equal legal footing with heterosexual couples, looks set to be approved at the polls.

In all, 67 percent of voters are currently in favour of marriage for all.

While the survey was conducted two weeks ahead of the vote, “these positions are established, as was already apparent from the previous surveys”, Tamedia said.

Two main arguments are put forward in support of this issue: half of the respondents believe that homosexuality and bisexuality have been the norm for a long time, and that the extension of marriage puts an end to unequal treatment. And almost a third believe that the state does not have the right to favour one way of life over another, according to Tamedia.

The minority of voters who are against the proposal defend their position by arguing that gay couples can already enter into registered partnerships, that marriage for all affects the good of the child and should therefore “be reserved for a union between a man and a woman”.

Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly: adoption of this law is “very unlikely”

The so-called “99% initiative”, which seeks to force wealthy people to pay 150 percent more tax on their capital income and redistribute this money to the rest of the population, looks set to fail, according to survey results.

“The initiative would be rejected by 63 percent of voters”, Tamedia predicted.

“Almost a third of opponents believe that higher taxes on capital income would harm Switzerland’s attractiveness as a business location and, in the medium term, the public economy as a whole”, the media group added.

Along party lines, the proposal is supported only by the left: 71 percent Social Democrats and 72 percent of Green party members intend to vote yes.

