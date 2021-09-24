Tax change: Switzerland to introduce 50 franc limit on cross-border shopping

<p class="p1">The current limit is 300 francs, under which VAT is not due.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The move has been approved by the Swiss Council of States, <a href="https://www.bzbasel.ch/aargau/fricktal/wareneinfuhr-die-300-franken-freigrenze-faellt-bricht-das-dem-einkaufstourismus-das-genick-ld.2190719?reduced=true">with the Federal Council yet to indicate a date upon which the measure will be implemented</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Shopping tourism from Switzerland to neighbouring states is worth an estimated 10 billion francs per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Lower prices in neighbouring countries has created an economy based entirely on cross-border shopping, with Swiss residents crossing daily to go shopping or fill up their cars.</p><p class="p1">The change has been made in order to give a boost to Swiss supermarkets and retailers, particularly those close to the border.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Walter Schönholzer, Economics Director Canton Thurgau, said Switzerland sacrifices hundreds of millions of francs each year in tax revenue under the current rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"It won't go on like this. Our state will lose around 700 million Swiss francs in tax revenue.</p><p class="p1">“It’s a blatant injustice."</p><p class="p1">"We have an enormous number of shops dying," said Schönholzer.</p><p class="p1">The limit will only be put in place for people who spend less than 24 hours in cross-border regions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For those who spend more than 24 hours over the border, the new 50 franc limit will not apply.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Any VAT paid by Swiss residents when shopping in the EU can still be claimed back, given that Switzerland is not in the European Union.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
