Why Switzerland hasn’t called time on daylight savings

<p class="p1">On Sunday, October 31st, the clocks will all across Switzerland were wound back from 3am to 2am.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The EU Parliament in 2019 voted strongly in favour of ending the practice, although it said it would leave it up to individual states as to when they wanted to make the shift.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In a statement made back in 2019, the Swiss Federal Institute of Meteorology said it would be following the lead of the EU in winding the clocks back for the last time in 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190327/switzerland-plays-wait-and-see-on-daylight-savings-summer-winter-time-clock-change-eu/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland bides time on daylight savings decision</strong></a></p><p class="p1">A survey of EU residents from 2018 showed that 84 percent of people want to bring an end to the change.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Will Switzerland abolish daylight savings time?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Switzerland has a frosty relationship with daylight savings, having been the last European country to adopt the framework when doing so back in 1981.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Despite several attempts to reject the time change via referendum, it has remained in place since then.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While there was plenty of opposition to the move, it became a little too difficult to deal with time differences across the border among Switzerland’s neighbours - and the change was made.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">At the time, Switzerland’s Federal Council said the change was made “in order to be able to match the timing of our country with that of neighbouring countries”.</p><p class="p1">In addition to the complications of the Covid pandemic, it appears that many of the same factors - i.e. the need for uniformity across borders - will again be a key factor.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20211028/clocks-go-back-in-france-despite-eu-deal-on-scrapping-hour-change/">In neighbouring France</a>, for instance, parliamentary delays due to the pandemic has meant the issue is shelved. Given the extensive cross-border ties between France and Switzerland, any policy change would likely take place in unison.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Similarly, while Germany’s CDU campaigned strongly for an abolition since 2014, this has also been put on the back burner due to Covid and other concerns.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">With the party now longer in power, this is also likely to hamper these efforts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland’s Federal Institute for Metrology (Mats) said recently that the majority of the population wanted to avoid a situation where Switzerland became a ‘time island’, which could have significant social and economic repercussions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Mats said in October 2020 that the decision would be made according to Switzerland’s best interests.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Switzerland is following developments in neighbouring countries and will carefully examine whether any adjustment to the time regulation would make sense and would be in Switzerland's interest. The existing time regulations apply until further notice.”</p><p class="p1">Therefore, whenever a change is made, this will likely take place in unison with the EU.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>If it was abolished, which time would we go with?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Another major question is whether Switzerland would adopt winter or summer time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/am-31-oktober-wird-die-zeit-umgestellt-682439316166">Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reported in October 2021</a> that although winter time is often described as the default time bracket, the majority of the public support a permanent shift to summer time, both in Switzerland and the EU.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Experts and researchers however are in favour of a <a href="https://www.nau.ch/news/schweiz/konnte-die-zeitumstellung-in-der-schweiz-bald-abgeschafft-werden-65888400">permanent shift to winter time</a>, which is perhaps why the question remains unresolved.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
