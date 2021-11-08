Swiss property prices see strongest rise in years

<p>During the first nine months of this year, house prices rose by 6.2 percent, while apartments went up by 5.2 percent, according to <a href="https://realadvisor.ch/fr/barometre-de-immobilier-suisse-t3-2021">RealAdvisor</a> appraisal platform</p><p><strong>Where are the properties most expensive?</strong></p><p>As this RealAdvisor chart indicates, the priciest housing is in urban centres like Geneva, Zurich, and Basel, or locations with a high concentration of multinational companies and residents, such as Zug and Lausanne.</p><p><a href="https://realadvisor.ch/fr/barometre-de-immobilier-suisse-t3-2021" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RealAdvisor's chart</a> shows not only by how much property prices have increased between January and September 2021 — 1 percent is a Swiss average — but also the price buyers paid for a square metre of a single-family house or apartment.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-663020 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/chart-1-640x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="431" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Image by RealAdvisor</em></span></p><p>“This steady rise in prices, although at a more moderate pace this quarter, attests to continued strong demand. But it also signals that there are fewer available properties”, said Jonas Wiesel, RealAdvisor’s co-founder.</p><p>The number of apartments for sale dropped most in Biel (-31 percent), Zug (-26 percent) and Lausanne (-23 percent). On the single-home market, the decrease is even more drastic, mainly in Zug (-58 percent), Neuchâtel (-45 percent), Schaffhausen (-38 percent), and Geneva (-28 percent) .</p><p><strong>Why do Swiss property prices keep rising?</strong></p><p>As The Local explained in a <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211101/how-much-do-you-need-to-earn-to-afford-a-house-in-switzerland/">recent article</a>, one major reason for such a low rate of home ownership — and high real estate prices — is scarcity of land.</p><p>Switzerland is a small country with little land left to be developed, and the development of whatever land is available is strictly regulated; for instance, agricultural land can’t easily be used for construction.</p><p>And as Switzerland’s land is not expandable, “residential real estate will continue to appreciate in value”, Stefan Fahrländer, chairman of the board of Fahrländer Partner, a real estate consultancy firm in Zurich, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211101/how-much-do-you-need-to-earn-to-afford-a-house-in-switzerland/">said in an interview.</a></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211101/how-much-do-you-need-to-earn-to-afford-a-house-in-switzerland/">How much do you need to earn to afford a house in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p>The good news, however, is that the situation on the property market is now stabilising in regards to price hikes.</p><p>These links provide useful information for all those who are looking for houses or apartments to buy in Switzerland:</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211007/property-in-switzerland-where-are-house-prises-rising-the-fastest/">Property in Switzerland: Where are house prices rising the fastest?</a></strong></p>
