What’s at stake in Switzerland’s Covid referendum on November 28th?

Just like the pandemic itself, the controversy surrounding the Covid-19 legislation has been lingering in Switzerland, leading to a second referendum on this issue in the span of four months.

At the time, a group called “Friends of the Constitution” filed a referendum against the Covid-19 Act, saying the legislation gives the authorities too much political power, “deprives people of their rights”, and is “useless and dangerous”.

However, on June 13th, 60.2 percent of voters endorsed the law, which granted the federal government broad powers to manage the pandemic — including the ability to curtail public life by imposing various bans and restrictions — as well as the ensuing economic crisis, especially in regards to various forms of financial aid for businesses and individuals.

Why will Switzerland vote on this issue again and what’s at stake this time around?

Opponents of the law — basically the same Friends of the Constitution group, along with the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) — are challenging the legislation again, but this time they target the version revised by parliament on March 19th.

Specifically, this revision relates to the Covid certificate, which Switzerland started to issue on June 7th to people who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from coronavirus, or tested negative to the disease.

Opponents claim the certificate requirement that is currently in place until at least January 24th, 2022, creates discrimination and division within society, implicitly forcing vaccination and “state access to our body”.

Supporters of the law, on the other hand, including most political parties as well as the Federal Council, say the certificate requirement makes it possible to avoid closures and bans in the event of a new outbreak of the pandemic, and lessens the pressure on the health care system. In addition, the certificate is essential for travel abroad.

Most countries will not allow a tourist without proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test — which the Covid certificate proves — to enter.

READ MORE: Switzerland approves antibody testing for Covid certificate

What would happen if opponents of the Covid Act prevail on November 28th?

In theory, all the requirements relating to and involving Covid certificate — including access to international travel —would be nullified.

This would also impact other provisions included in the March amendment of the law, such as financial guarantees for the organisers of major events, and increases in of daily allowances allocated to the unemployed.

Practically speaking, however, the impact may not be significant. and certainly not immediate.

Even if the Federal Council doesn’t scrap the certificate requirement on January 24th due to bad epidemiological situation, the amendment of March 19th, 2021 would fall as of March 19, 2022 anyway.

That’s because Switzerland’s constitution requires that emergency legislation ceases to have effect one year after its adoption.

Is this referendum likely to pass?

Despite numerous protests and demonstrations that have taken place in Switzerland in recent months against Covid measures, recent polls show the majority of voters support the current legislation.

For instance, a poll released by Tamedia media group on November 3rd shows that 69 percent of respondents will vote in favour of the law.

This is in line with other recent polls demonstrating solid support for the Covid legislation.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works