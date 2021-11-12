Geneva-Lausanne line will not resume full service before Tuesday

Train traffic on the line has been disrupted since Tuesday, November 9th, due to sink holes opening up on the tracks on the train lines between the two cities.

Initial reports indicated that the line would only be down for one day, with service to resume on Wednesday, November 10th, however it appears that services will be disrupted until early next week.

READ MORE: Seven facts you need to know about Switzerland’s famous station clocks

Even though 25 cubic metres of concrete have been poured into the holes to stabilise the ground, Swiss Federal Railways said full service would likely not resume before November 16th.

In an advice issued on Friday, November 12th, the SBB said the following.

“Following construction work by an external company, both Lausanne – Genève tracks between Morges and St-Prex are only passable to a limited extent. Delays are to be expected and some trains are cancelled.”

Only four trains per hour and per direction are now in service, running at reduced speed, and the cancelled ones are being replaced by buses between Allaman and Morges.

“SBB asks you to refrain from non-essential travel on this route”, the company said.

Replacement buses have been offered, although some travellers have complained that not enough information has been provided about the buses.

This link shows which trains are still operating on the line.