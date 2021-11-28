Switzerland bans all UK citizens and residents arriving from UK

Commercial planes of Swiss airline and low cost airline EasyJet are seen parked
As Switzerland adds the UK to its list of countries with a variant of concern, UK residents and citizens can no longer enter the country. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Switzerland added the UK to its list of countries with a variant of concern on Saturday evening, meaning that, with immediate effect, UK nationals travelling from the UK can no longer enter the Alpine country.

As of 8pm on November 27th, the UK – along with Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi – was added to the list

Once a country is on this list, Switzerland only lets its nationals or permanent residents of Switzerland or a Schengen area country cross its borders.

However, even those travellers will still be required to show a negative test result and quarantine for 10 days, even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

The latest restriction builds on the previous one, which required UK citizens to test negative before flying and then quarantine for ten days on arrival.  

Non-Swiss nationals/residents travelling from Belgium, Botswana, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe had been banned from entering Switzerland since Friday, November 26th at 8pm after Switzerland added them to its list of countries with a variant of concern.

Countries across Europe are ramping up restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the newly discovered Omicron variant of the virus.

READ ALSO: EU health agency says Omicron variant poses ‘high to very high’ risk to Europe 

