Switzerland bans all UK citizens and residents arriving from UK
As Switzerland adds the UK to its list of countries with a variant of concern, UK residents and citizens can no longer enter the country. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
As of 8pm on November 27th, the UK – along with Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi – was added to the list.
Once a country is on this list, Switzerland only lets its nationals or permanent residents of Switzerland or a Schengen area country cross its borders.
However, even those travellers will still be required to show a negative test result and quarantine for 10 days, even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.
The latest restriction builds on the previous one, which required UK citizens to test negative before flying and then quarantine for ten days on arrival.
Non-Swiss nationals/residents travelling from Belgium, Botswana, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe had been banned from entering Switzerland since Friday, November 26th at 8pm after Switzerland added them to its list of countries with a variant of concern.
Countries across Europe are ramping up restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the newly discovered Omicron variant of the virus.
