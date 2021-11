Speaking on November 24th, Health Minister Alain Berset said the pandemic was evolving differently from one Swiss region to another; as nationwide measures are not yet necessary, he asked cantonal officials to implement their own restrictions, depending on the epidemiological situation on their territories.

Anticipating an increase in Covid admissions, Swiss President Guy Parmelin wrote a letter to the cantons asking them to prepare their hospitals for a surge in patients.

He went on to urge cantons “to get hospitals ready for a new heavy workload. Postponement of elective procedures must be carefully prepared”.

In response, The Conference of Health Directors (CDS) confirmed that they are “determined to assume their responsibilities”.

What measures are cantonal authorities implementing?

Bern

From November 29th to December 23rd, “all persons over the age of 12 who participate in an event, a market, a specialised fair or any public event are required to wear a face mask, whether or not access is restricted to holders of a certificate”, cantonal authorities said.

The obligation to wear a mask is extended to outdoor areas of public transport waiting rooms, as well as to access to public transport.

Also, masks are required in schools, for visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and facilities for people with disabilities.

Bern authorities have taken these steps “to avoid as far as possible the need to close whole or partial sectors of activity, as has been the case in the past.

The extension of the obligation to wear a mask in schools is initially valid until January 24th, 2022. “The Bernese government is constantly monitoring developments. If necessary, it will extend or adapt these measures”.

Geneva

Also from Monday, November 29th, “the canton has reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks in enclosed premises, events or other areas accessible to the public, as well as in enclosed areas of workplaces and training centres”, authorities said.

Everyone over the age of 12 must comply with these rules.

These measures do not apply, however, to “establishments designed for dancing”, as the verification of Covid certificates is required in these venues, the canton said.

Vaud

The canton introduced new measures in schools from Monday and until the end of the school year on December 24th: the wearing of the mask is reintroduced in secondary I (9th-11th grade) for pupils and teachers, including in class and during sports and singing lessons. In elementary school (grades 1 to 8), teachers are recommended to wear a mask in class and must wear it on school premises outside the classroom as well.

Neuchâtel

From Monday onwards, it will be compulsory to wear a mask in all enclosed spaces that are accessible to the public – such as museums, cinemas, performance halls, and places of worship.

Personnel and guests aged 12 and over in old people’s homes and care facilities will have to wear a mask as well.

Additionally, the cantonal government is strongly recommending remote working where possible, in an effort to reduce the number of people in contact with each other and to reduce travel.

Jura

General obligation to wear a mask from 12 years old in closed spaces in in place from Monday in facilities, establishments, events or other places accessible to the public, as well as in closed workplaces where there are more than two people. This obligation also applies to places and events with the Covid certificate.

In schools, there is an obligation to wear a mask for secondary I and II in closed spaces.

In places where the Covid certificate is not required, gatherings are limited to 10 people (instead of 30 so far). This measure will be in effect until December 17th at the earliest.

The certificate is made compulsory from the age of 12 for visits to health and social institutions, and the mask is compulsory from six years old

Other cantons may be introducing their own measures if the epidemiological situations worsens.

You can follow the developments here.