Switzerland to announce lockdown decision on Friday

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday the government will wait to Friday to announce the country’s tighter pandemic measures.

On December 10th, Berset announced the government was considering two different sets of measures to curb spiralling infection rates and dwindling hospital capacity.

The federal government is currently in an ongoing consultation with the cantons about which option to take.

While the consultation was originally set to run until Tuesday, said on Monday there was no need to make the announcement before Friday.

What measures are on the table?

In both paths, access to indoor areas would be restricted to people who have either been fully vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus.

The stricter path however would see bars, restaurants and other indoor areas close again for the first time since last winter.

As yet, the cantons have not given an indication as to which of the two paths they want to choose, although throughout the pandemic the federal government has tended to push for stricter measures than were acceptable at a cantonal level.