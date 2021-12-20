Covid testing free again in Switzerland: What you need to know

<p class="p1">With the Covid situation worsening in Switzerland, the Swiss government has tightened Covid measures across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As part of the raft of new measures and rules announced on December 17th, the <a href="https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-86544.html">Swiss government again pledged</a> to cover the costs for Covid tests, making testing now free in most instances.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Testing was free throughout much of the summer, however the government stopped covering the costs of the tests from early October in order to encourage people to get vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What tests are now covered?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">As of Saturday, December 18th, individual antigen and pooled PCR tests are free in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The costs of PCR tests and antibody tests will not be covered by the government.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">PCR tests will however be free if a close contact has tested positive, if you are part of a positive pooled PCR test or if you have symptoms of the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">*A positive test pool is where a group of people have their samples pooled and are tested with one PCR test. This is most common in the case of children and class groups.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What do I need a test for?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">With negative tests now no longer valid for the Covid certificate, one major question is why the tests are now again being made free.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While tests will no longer allow you to obtain a Covid certificate to visit a bar, restaurant or event, they are valid in terms of travel and for the new 2G-Plus rule.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unvaccinated (and non-recovered) people entering Switzerland must show a test on arrival and again between four and seven days after arriving. This can be antigen or PCR.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The new 2G-Plus rule requires people who are already vaccinated or recovered from the virus to also get a test in certain situations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This includes for example bars, clubs and discos, as well as other events.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">People who have had a booster shot in the past four months do not need to get a test, i.e. they will be deemed already 2G-Plus compliant.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Restaurants can also elect to impose the 2G-Plus rule if they want to get rid of the requirement to have allocated seating and to have masks.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Why is testing free again?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Switzerland's Covid situation has worsened in recent weeks, with higher case rates than ever and fuller ICUs than ever.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Testing allows infected people to be identified and isolate, thereby slowing the spread of the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While those who have been vaccinated will have a less severe course of the symptoms, they can still catch and spread the virus in some cases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One of the major reasons the government decided to stop covering the costs of tests back in October was in order to encourage vaccination.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a result of the October change, people who were unvaccinated but were getting tested regularly in order to have a Covid certificate would need to pay the costs of the tests themselves.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Under the rules in effect as at December 18th, people can no longer get a negative test for the Covid certificate, so the incentive to vaccinate is still there.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Another major reason for the change was the cost of testing, which was estimated at four million francs per day.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211011/switzerland-ends-free-covid-testing-everything-you-need-to-know/"><strong>Switzerland ends free Covid testing: Everything you need to know</strong></a></p><p class="p1">As yet, it is unclear as to what the daily costs of covering the tests will now be, given that it is expected fewer people will get tested as the tests no longer confer a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Where can I get tested?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Fortunately, testing is common place in cities, towns and villages throughout Switzerland, while most airports and major transport hubs also have testing facilities.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Pharmacies, general practitioners and hospitals have testing facilities, while private facilities also exist across the country.</span></p>
