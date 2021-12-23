PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What will you do with Zurich’s tax cut money?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
cost of livingzurich

Share this article
How will you spend your CHF15 in 2022 in Zurich? Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
How will you spend your CHF15 in 2022 in Zurich? Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

Zurich has announced an annual tax cut of roughly CHF15 from 2022. What do you plan to do with this newfound windfall?

n mid-December, residents of Switzerland’s largest canton rejoiced when they received word Zurich authorities would be implementing the first tax cut for 18 years. 

In passing the welcome tax relief, Zurich authorities said they wanted to “give something back to the population during the pandemic”. 

The thrill for Zurich residents was however relatively short-lived, when it became known that the tax relief would be CHF15 per person on average. 

Nowhere in Switzerland is particularly cheap, but Zurich prices are among the highest, meaning that your CHF15 isn’t likely to go so far. 

In fact, it would probably only get you a slice of watermelon, as we covered in this story from August. 

Melondramatic: Zurich store charges more than 100 francs for one watermelon

We want to know how you feel about the tax cut – and specifically what you are likely to do with the extra cash. 

From buying one beer to splitting a takeaway pizza with your significant other, how will you spend your CHF15 in 2022? 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Give something back’: Zurich announces first income tax cut in decades

‘Give something back’: Zurich announces first income tax cut in decades

Zurich to open two new vaccination centres for booster jabs

Zurich to open two new vaccination centres for booster jabs

Travel: How tourists can save money on rail travel in Switzerland
FOR MEMBERS

Travel: How tourists can save money on rail travel in Switzerland

Should flights between Zurich and Geneva be discontinued?

Should flights between Zurich and Geneva be discontinued?

Zurich to set up ‘vaccination village’ at main train station

FOR MEMBERS

Can I rent my apartment on Airbnb in Basel and what are the rules?

PAYWALL FREE

Zurich Airport named best in Europe: Have your say

FOR MEMBERS

Where in Switzerland can you find the cheapest fuel?