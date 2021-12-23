Have your say: What will you do with Zurich’s tax cut money?

n mid-December, residents of Switzerland’s largest canton rejoiced when they received word Zurich authorities would be implementing the first tax cut for 18 years.

In passing the welcome tax relief, Zurich authorities said they wanted to “give something back to the population during the pandemic”.

The thrill for Zurich residents was however relatively short-lived, when it became known that the tax relief would be CHF15 per person on average.

Nowhere in Switzerland is particularly cheap, but Zurich prices are among the highest, meaning that your CHF15 isn’t likely to go so far.

In fact, it would probably only get you a slice of watermelon, as we covered in this story from August.

We want to know how you feel about the tax cut – and specifically what you are likely to do with the extra cash.

From buying one beer to splitting a takeaway pizza with your significant other, how will you spend your CHF15 in 2022?