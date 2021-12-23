Intentionally contracting Covid in Switzerland carries five-year jail term

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) confirmed this week that intentionally contracting Covid-19 is illegal and leaves you liable to a prison sentence of up to five years.

Some vaccine-skeptic people in Switzerland go to great lengths to catch coronavirus so they can receive a Covid certificate after recovery.

They apparently advertise on social media looking for contaminated people who can transmit the virus to them.

However, this practice is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Contracting coronavirus on purpose is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, RTS reported.

The FOPH said that not only is the practice illegal, but it’s dangerous – both for the person contracting the virus and for others as purposefully getting Covid meant it was more likely to spread further.

“This contributes to accelerate the transmission of the virus and the gravity of the epidemic. People are taking risks (which endanger) their relatives and for society”,

While advocates of contracting the virus rather than being vaccinated argue that the immunity is stronger, doctors say this is not always the case due to the unpredictable nature of the virus.

Contracting the virus can also produce unpredictable side effects, which experts say are far more dangerous than the vaccine itself.

Claude-François Robert, a cantonal doctor in Neuchâtel, told Switzerland’s RTS he “strongly advised against self-infection. Nothing can be controlled with natural infection, we have a ten times higher risk of myocarditis by natural infection than by the vaccine.

“The vaccine is a safe product.”