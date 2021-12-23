Intentionally contracting Covid in Switzerland carries five-year jail term

<p class="p1">Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) confirmed this week that intentionally contracting Covid-19 is illegal and leaves you liable to a prison sentence of up to five years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Some vaccine-skeptic people in Switzerland go to great lengths to catch coronavirus so they can receive a Covid certificate after recovery.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">They apparently advertise on social media looking for contaminated people who can transmit the virus to them.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">However, this practice is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Contracting coronavirus on purpose is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, RTS reported.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The FOPH said that not only is the practice illegal, but it’s dangerous - both for the person contracting the virus and for others as purposefully getting Covid meant it was more likely to spread further.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">"This contributes to accelerate the transmission of the virus and the gravity of the epidemic. People are taking risks (which endanger) their relatives and for society",<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">While advocates of contracting the virus rather than being vaccinated argue that the immunity is stronger, doctors say this is not always the case due to the unpredictable nature of the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Contracting the virus can also produce unpredictable side effects, which experts say are far more dangerous than the vaccine itself.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Claude-François Robert, a cantonal doctor in Neuchâtel, told Switzerland’s RTS he "strongly advised against self-infection. Nothing can be controlled with natural infection, we have a ten times higher risk of myocarditis by natural infection than by the vaccine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2">“The vaccine is a safe product.”</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
I understand that the government has a duty of care to the population at large but at what point is it overstepping it’s role? Pandemics have been with us since the dawn of time. Yes, we have some ability to intervene with vaccines and other marvels of the times in which we live. But this smacks of authoritarianism. Let people do what they want to. Lest we forget, the government is very much in the business of death: it lets us drive, it lets us smoke, it lets us do all manner of things that are risky. Now it’s time to leave us to manage our own bodies and affairs as regards this pandemic.