The new rules Swiss cross-border shoppers in Germany should know

From Monday, December 27th, authorities in the German state of Baden-Württemberg tightened Covid measures due to concern about the Omicron variant.

While a nationwide tightening was set to take place on Tuesday, the state was one of several in Germany to adopt the measures earlier.

Swiss residents living in border regions, many of whom do a significant amount of their shopping in Germany, need to be aware of the rules if crossing the border.

Entering the state for less than a day is allowed and you will not need to fill in an entry form to register your visit.

All shopping and hospitality venues require a FFP2 mask. Bars and restaurants must close at 10:30pm.

Unvaccinated people and those who have not recently recovered from the virus are shut out of non-essential retail stores such as clothing and gift shops.

You will need to show your Covid certificate to prove your status at non-essential stores. Your Swiss Covid certificate will be accepted in Germany.

The unvaccinated can still shop at essential stores, which includes pharmacies, supermarkets, petrol stations, animal feed markets or hardware and garden stores.

Attending events such as concerts or cultural shows are capped at a maximum of 500 people and you will need to comply with the 2G-Plus rule, which means vaccinated/recovered plus a test or having received your booster shot in the previous three months.

Saunas and other health facilities are closed, but you can get your haircut provided you have been vaccinated, recovered or can show a negative PCR test.

What about visiting friends?

There are also rules to be aware of if visiting friends or family in Baden-Württemberg.

Meetings of vaccinated and/or recovered people are capped at ten in indoor areas or 50 people outdoors.

If one or more unvaccinated people are in attendance, only two people from one household may meet with another household.

Children under 14 are not counted towards the tally.