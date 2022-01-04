Reader question: When will Switzerland approve Novavax?

<p class="p1">Nuvaxovid, the Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax, was approved by the European Union in December.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Authorities hope the approval will encourage some vaccination holdouts to get the jab, due to the fact it is made with more familiar technology than the vaccines which are currently on the market.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is an inactivated vaccine?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The Novavax vaccine is the first ‘inactivated vaccine’ to be given EU approval.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Inactivated vaccines are the best known examples of vaccines and have been administered for centuries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Inactivated vaccines use dead particles of a disease or pathogen. When administered, the recipient will generate antibodies to the disease but will not contract it, due to the fact the particles are dead.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Inactivated vaccines are known in German under the scary <em>Totimpfstoff</em> (dead vaccine) moniker, or as <em>virus inactivé</em> in French.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Why is this important?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The three vaccines currently administered in Switzerland - Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech and Johnson and Johnson - all use different technology.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Both Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech use mRNA technology, while Johnson and Johnson - along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which has not been approved in Switzerland but has been administered across Europe - use vector technology.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While both of these technologies have been shown to be safe, authorities believe some vaccine holdouts have indicated a reluctance to embrace newer technologies and would prefer to receive a Covid vaccine using technology which has been proven safe for centuries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A survey in neighbouring Germany showed that 56 percent of unvaccinated people would be more willing to vaccinate with an inactivated vaccine, <a href="https://www.nau.ch/news/schweiz/coronavirus-darum-hoffen-impfkritiker-auf-totimpfstoff-von-novavax-66070686">should one become available</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Novavax jab can also be stored at usual refrigerator temperatures, meaning that it is more portable for rural areas and for poorer countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1"><strong>Is the vaccine effective?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://telebasel.ch/2021/12/20/novavax-impfstoff-steht-kurz-vor-zulassung/?channel=105105">Studies</a> show the vaccine had an effectiveness rate of 90 percent against symptomatic infections and produced only mild side effects.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Carsten Watzl, Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology noted however that as with all vaccine types, there are some doubts as to its effectiveness against the Omicron variant.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Another vaccine using similar technology, CoronaVac, <a href="https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/studie--totimpfstoff-coronavac-wirkt-nicht-gegen-omikron-variante/47222022">was shown to have</a> lower effectiveness against Omicron in trials in Hong Kong.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/CarstenWatzl/status/1471248427187060744</p><p class="p1">Novavax have said they would alter the vaccine to have a greater effectiveness against Omicron from January.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As with the other Covid vaccines besides Johnson and Johnson, two doses of Novavax are necessary to achieve full protection.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>When will it be available in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Currently, Novavax is not yet approved by Switzerland’s medicines agency, Swissmedic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Generally speaking, Swiss approval has taken place after EU approval, other than the AstraZeneca vaccine which was never approved in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>While no application for approval has yet been submitted to the regulatory body Swissmedic, Swiss authorisation should then be granted “promptly”, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.</p><p class="p1">The Swiss government has pre-ordered one million doses, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/de/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html">with an option for five million more</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>The vaccines are expected to be <a href="https://www.blick.ch/politik/weitere-technologie-novavax-impfstoff-soll-im-januar-da-sein-id16977142.html">delivered</a> at the beginning of 2022.</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/novavax-soll-am-montag-eu-zulassung-erhalten-auf-diesen-impfstoff-warten-viele-ungeimpfte-id17083412.html">Swiss tabloid Blick reported in December</a> that the Swiss government was planning to start administering Novavax in February.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland in October started administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people who were reluctant to get an mRNA shot.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Therefore, if the vaccine clears the independent approval process, the Swiss government is likely to see the benefit of approving a vaccine using more traditional technology to boost the lagging vaccination rate. </p>
Member comments