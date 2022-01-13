Have your say: What’s the best way to find a job in Zurich

Zurich has one of Europe’s best job markets, with high wages and a wide variety of options.

Finding that job however can be challenging, particularly for people from abroad, for a variety of reasons.

For instance, how important is speaking German – or another Swiss language – in finding a job in Zurich?

Should you be based in Zurich before looking and do you really need to go through a recruitment agency?

Please let us know anything you think is relevant about finding a job in Zurich. Your comments may be used in a follow up article to help our readers on their job hunt in Zurich.