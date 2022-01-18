Covid-19: Zurich schools extend mask mandate

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19 ruleszurich

A student wearing a mask standing outside a school building
Zurich has extended the mask rules in schools until the end of February. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Zurich authorities have extended the mask mandate for schools until the end of February.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Zurich authorities extended the school mask mandate until February 27th. 

The government presumes the number of infections will continue to rise in the canton in the coming weeks and wanted to take appropriate steps to ensure teachers, children and their families are as safe as possible. 

Infection rates have continued to climb in Switzerland in recent weeks, with new records being set almost daily. 

Daily infections crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time in early January 2022, before crossing 30,000 in a 24-hour period several times later in the month. 

On January 11th, Zurich authorities warned of 40,000 infections in the canton alone in late January. 

‘40,000 cases daily in Zurich’ as authorities warn of triage for the unvaccinated

What are the current rules for masks in Zurich schools? 

All teachers and support staff in the canton of Zurich are required to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

Students must also wear masks from the first primary class and above. 

Each school in Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, is required to have its own hygiene and safety concept which lays out exactly how students will be protected from Covid. 

The rules are laid out here by the Zurich Cantonal Government. 

